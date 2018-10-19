The battle for second place went to the Chargers.
Dos Pueblos defeated Santa Ynez 35-28 Friday night at Santa Ynez High School’s stadium.
The winner took sole possession of second place in the Channel League football standings but, with one week to go, both teams remain in the hunt for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Wide receiver Jasper Kadlec scored two of Santa Ynez’s four touchdowns; one on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Bennett Redell and another on a 41-yard fly sweep. Cash Transeth scored on a 3-yard run and receiver Camron Prendergast scored on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Gills.
Five different players scored for Dos Pueblos; Eric Lopez, Jesse Mollkoy, Udy Loza, David Leon and Cooper Johnson.
After trading punts at the beginning of the game, the Chargers’ Lopez jumped in front of Kadlec and intercepted a Gills pass at the Dos Pueblos 18.
A quick pitch from quarterback Leon to Lopez went for a 32-yard gain — Dylan Hamilton’s tackle kept Lopez from scoring.
A 22-yard pass to Loza got the Chargers down to the Pirates’ 22 and five plays later, Lopez finished off the 10-play drive with a 4-yard blast into the end zone.
Mollkoy’s point after kick put Dos Pueblos up 7-0 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates stormed back.
Although a penalty negated a 40-yard Transeth run on the first play of the drive, the Pirates picked up 15-yards on a Redell to Transeth pass on the next play. Redell later kept the drive going with an 11-yard picked right before Jacob Moran slammed through the Dos Pueblos defense, bowling over several Chargers, on his way to a 23-yard gain.
Redell then showed a nice touch, lofting the ball gently between two Dos Pueblos defenders and straight into Kadlec’s hands for a 24-yard touchdown, tying the score at 7-7 with 21-second left in the quarter.
The lead lasted all of 19 seconds.
After Lopez returned the kickoff to the 29-yard line, Mollkoy took a hand-off and headed for the left sideline, turned upfield and was gone on a 71-yard touchdown run with 1 second left in the first.
Although it took a bit longer, the Pirates came right back and tied the score.
The drive began when Kadlec gave his team excellent field position, returning the kickoff to midfield.
The drive was aided by a Dos Pueblos pass interference penalty and a huge 8-yard gain by Gills on a fourth-and-3 from the DP 25.
Three plays later, Transeth powered in from the 3-yard line for his 10th touchdown of the year and the game was tied at 14-14.
After forcing a Chargers punt, it was Kadlec’s turn to shine at running back.
Kadlec picked up a quick 11 yards on a fly sweep to the left to jump start the drive.
Later, the Pirates tried the same play the other way but Kadlec was bottled up until... Seeing a wall of defenders, Kadlec turned around, went the other way, found the sideline, made a turn, bowled over two defenders and was gone.
With Quincy Valle’s extra point, the Pirates had their first lead, 21-14, with 2:31 left in the half.
But 2:31 is an eternity for the Chargers offense which only needed 2:01 of it to tie the score.
Their drive began with a Connor Lee 44-yard run that would have gone all the way if not for Hamilton’s second touchdown-saving tackle.
Loza later ran for 18, setting up a first-and-goal at the one.
Leon’s quarterback sneak and Mollkoy’s PAT made it 21-all at the break.
Loza had a 23-yard touchdown run to cap off the Chargers’ first second-half possession but a bad snap meant Mollkoy couldn’t even try to get off his PAT kick. The Chargers led 27-21 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.
Gills' 21-yard TD pass to Prendergast tied the game at 27 with 1:27 left in the quarter and the Pirates took a 28-27 lead on Valle’s PAT.
The Chargers took the lead back on their next drive that ate up more than 9-minutes at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Chargers ran on 13 of the 15 plays in the game-winning drive but changed things up at the end, scoring on a 13-yard pass from Leon to Johnson for a 33-28 lead.
To get the lead up to 7 points, Leon ran in the two-point conversion for the final points of the game.
Santa Ynez couldn’t pick up a first down on its next series, turning the ball over after going for it on fourth-and-3.
Dos Pueblos looked to put the game on ice but a fumble, recovered by the Pirates’ Nathan Crandall, gave Santa Ynez one final shot with 1:45 left in the game.
But the Chargers defense kept the Pirates from getting a first down, Dos Pueblos took over and just needed to take a knee two times to run out the clock.
Dos Pueblos (6-3, 3-1 Channel League) wraps up the league season next Thursday night against Santa Barbara at San Marcos High’s stadium.
Santa Ynez (5-4, 2-2) finishes its first Channel League season next Friday night against San Marcos at San Marcos High.