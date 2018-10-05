The Santa Ynez Pirates have a lot of reasons to celebrate.
The Pirates defeated the Santa Barbara Dons 24-10 Friday night in a Channel League football game at Santa Ynez High.
And everyone contributed; offense, defense; special teams.
Running back Cash Transeth scored two rushing touchdowns.
Receiver Jasper Kadlec rushed for one touchdown and scored another on an 85-yard kickoff return.
The defense sacked Santa Barbara quarterback Frank Gamberdella four times and stopped the Dons’ offense cold on four separate fourth-down tries.
Transeth gained 94 yards on 23 runs.
Transeth added another 30 on three rushes.
The Pirates got more good news when quarterback Anthony Gills returned to action.
Gills had been out of action with a shoulder injury since the end of the first quarter of the Pirates’ Week Zero game at Nipomo.
“It felt good getting back out there with my teammates,” said Gills. “I was just trying to knock the rust off. We came in knowing the Santa Barbara was a good team but we did it. It was a good win.”
Gills split quarterback duties with Bennett Redell.
Redell saw the most action, going 1-for-7 passing for 24 yards.
Gills went 1-for-3 for 12 yards.
“It was good to see Anthony back out of the field,” said Redell. “You have to give credit for this win to the whole team – offense, defense, special teams, they did it all. Our offensive line killed it and Jasper and Cash were awesome. You have to give credit to our defense, too. Santa Barbara is really good and our defense held them to 10 points and stopped them on a number of fourth down plays.”
But it was the rushing game that kept the ball out of the Dons’ hands.
The defense and special teams did the rest.
On the Pirates’ second offensive series, Santa Ynez used a heavy dose of Transeth’s running to march 73-yards down the field, taking 12 plays before Transeth pounded the ball into the end zone from 3-yards out.
Transeth ran the ball six times during the drive, gaining 37 total yards before his scoring run.
In the middle of the drive, Gills was sacked for a 7-yard loss but got right up and right back into the action. A very good sign for the Pirates’ offense.
Eddie Sanchez’s point after kick gave Santa Ynez a 7-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first quarter.
But the Dons came right back, taking the next kickoff and beginning a six-play, 75-yard drive.
Gamberdella’s called his own number to end it, taking a quarterback draw play 35 yards for the game-tying score at 1:47 of the first quarter.
But the tie only lasted 17 seconds.
Kadlec hauled in the kickoff on the left hash mark at his own 15 yard line, ran into traffic, reversed direction and headed to the right side of the field.
He turned the corner neat the 20-yard line and was off to the races.
His 85-yard kickoff return put the Pirates’ up 14-7 with 1:30 left in the quarter.
“That was my first-ever kickoff return for a touchdown,” said Kadlec. “It was a good feeling.”
Santa Ynez’s defense then stepped up, stopping Santa Barbara twice in the second quarter on fourth down attempts – the first a fourth-and-three, the second a fourth-and-four.
With 1:38 left in the half, Santa Barbara pressed to tie the score.
After getting good field position at the Santa Ynez 40, The Dons worked their way down to the Santa Ynez 5 yard line. They had a first and goal but the Santa Ynez defense held the Dons’ Phil Luce to a 2-yard gain on a first down pass.
Santa Ynez then broke up two pass plays forcing Santa Barbara to go for a field goal.
Ty Montgomery sent the 30-yard field goal right through the middle of the uprights.
Still, Santa Ynez went to the locker room with a 14-10 lead.
The Pirates’ defense came through big in the second half.
With the Dons going for it on fourth down once again – fourth-and-six from the Santa Ynez 25 –Pirates defensive end Tyler Germani sacked Gamberdella for a 12-yard loss, one of four Germani sacks in the game, and again the Dons’ turned the ball over on downs.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Pirates got the ball in excellent field position at the Dons’ 42 yard line.
A screen pass to Kadlec was good for 12 yards.
Facing a third-and-nine at the Dons’ 26, Santa Ynez faked a fly sweep to receiver Camron Prendergast, and Redell handed the ball to Transeth who blasted through the middle for 16 yards.
On the next play, Santa Ynez ran a counter play to Transeth and he rolled into the end zone with a 13-yard touchdown run.
The Pirates now had a 21-7 lead with 9:37 left in the game.
Later, Santa Ynez stopped another fourth down attempt when Eddie Sanchez broke up a pass intended for Luce.
Two plays later, Kadlec scored the final points going 20 yards to pay dirt on a fly sweep.
“That fly play was a nice call, a nice play,” said Kadlec. “It was nice that it was the play that sealed the win.”
Santa Ynez (4-3, 1-1 Channel League) faces Cabrillo next Friday night in a Channel League game at Lompoc High’s Huyck Stadium.
Santa Barbara (also 4-3, 1-1) hosts Lompoc next Saturday night at Santa Barbara City College.