This is the second group of the Central Coast 60, going from Nos. 60 to 41.
We start with a QB at St. Joseph, who has earned the starting role as a sophomore.
The Central Coast 60 is returning for the third year.
The process: Coaches and players nominated many of these guys in the preseason. I spoke with coaches about their projected starters and who to keep an eye on. Players were picked from All-League and All-Area teams from last season. I then researched stats and film to come up with a list of players I felt belonged.
Reminder: These are my rankings based on several days' worth of research. No one else's. This year there are no 8-man players included, just because that was complicating things a bit too much. Mission Prep is included as they will be playing a full 11-man slate in the Ocean League in 2019.
41. Mark Crisp, St. Joseph, So., QB
Crisp is completely unproven at the varsity level, but he was solid at JV last year and was really impressive in all the preseason work I've seen from him, including last week's scrimmage and summer 7-on-7s.
I wouldn't be surprised if he was a really, really good season for the Knights. He looks solid and we saw last season with Chase Artopoeus throwing 26 TDs and just one INT, that Pepe Villasenor's is beneficial to QBs throwing TDs and limiting INTs.
42. Matt Allen, Arroyo Grande, Sr., OL
Matt Allen is just another big nasty offensive lineman at Arroyo Grande. He's 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and earned All-Mountain League Second Team honors a year ago as a junior.
43. Russell Ferrall, Arroyo Grande, Jr., LB
Ferrall was second on the Eagles in tackles last year as a sophomore with 71 total stops (10 solo). He also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
Now he's a 5-foot-10, 204-pound junior.
44. Sebastian Angulo, Arroyo Grande, Sr., DB
Angulo had 41 total tackles (18 solo) with FIVE interceptions last year, which he returned for 118 yards and a TD.
45. Cade McNamee, Cabrillo, Jr., DE-TE
McNamee was under-the-radar as a sophomore in 2018, but recorded 41 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs and two sacks.
He's 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and can also be deployed as a TE.
I think he'll shine more as a DE this year as Cabrillo's offense may take some time to get rolling. But he's certainly one of the most promising young players Cabrillo has seen in a while.
46. Nate Reese, Nipomo, So., QB-WR
Reese was one of the best freshmen on the varsity level a year ago. He had 24 catches for 324 yards with 3 TDs and eight carries for 98 yards and another TD.
He may play some QB this year for the Titans, but wherever he's at look for him to make more plays on offense.
47. Caleb Tomasin, Arroyo Grande, Sr., RB-QB
Tomasin has done a little bit of everything for the Eagles, including play QB, but has settled in at RB for Arroyo Grande.
He was third on the team with 748 rushing yards and five TDs on 100 carries. For his career, he has 1,047 yards and seven TDs. He played some defense last year with 20 tackles. He'll probably return kicks and punts like he did last year.
48. Tony Escobedo, Pioneer Valley, Sr., DL
Escobedo landed First Team All-Ocean League as a defensive lineman last year and is back in the saddle again in 2019.
He's a stout defender at 5-foot-9, 245 pounds. He should continue what he did last season playing in the PAC 4 League.
49. Trey Robison, Cabrillo, Jr., DB-RB
Robison was another defender who stood out for Cabrillo last year, registering 74 total tackles (44 solo) and five tackles for loss.
Cabrillo coach AJ Pateras may feature Robison more at running back this year. Robison is now a 5-9, 175-pound junior.
50. Landon Nelson, SLO, Jr., DB
Nelson led the Tigers with 98 total tackles, but didn't land any All-League recognition in the Ocean.
He had 50 solo stops, a sack and caused a fumble.
He had one of his best games in SLO's biggest game, recording 14 stops in a loss to Nipomo.
51. Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria, Sr., QB
Martinez may be the most important player for the Saints this year.
Santa Maria's QB position is so important to OC Matt Andree's offensive system. Martinez was OK as a junior, completing 31 of 67 passes for 395 yards, four TDs and 3 INTs.
He was Santa Maria's second leading rusher with 84 carries for 573 yards and seven scores.
Martinez has size at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and will move the ball with his legs, but he's got to make the intermediate throws that I think the Saints offense will really thrive off.
52. Camron Prendergast, Santa Ynez, Jr., WR
Prendergast followed in his older brother Gabe's footsteps as a sophomore last year.
Prendergast had 29 catches for 275 yards and four scores. He might play more defense this year.
But the 5-foot-10, 155-pound junior will focus on breaking out at the WR position. His older brother was one of the fastest players every time he stepped on the field and if Camron can reach that point the Channel League better look out.
53. Nick Dominguez, Lompoc, Sr., DB
These guys don't always get the hype and attention, but Lompoc has built its program on reliable kids who just make plays.
Dominguez is just another in a long line in Lompoc's history.
As a junior, he had three INTs, a forced fumble, a sack and 45 tackles.
Dominguez is a long DB at 6-foot-2, but he may also play some WR this year.
54. Seth Maldonado, Paso Robles, Sr., WR
Maldonado was Paso's top receiver last year with 48 catches for 470 yards and a touchdown. He also returns kicks and punts.
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound senior should put together another solid season as a possession receiver with QB Braden Waterman (No. 62) returning.
55. Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, So., DB
Nicknamed 'Joker,' Dickerson is up on Lompoc's varsity squad as a starting sophomore after transferring in from Washington. Dickerson was active on the 7-on-7 circuit and has D1 aspirations.
Now he's got the chance to show the Central Coast what he's all about. Lompoc was already stacked, if Dickerson plays like a shutdown corner it's just icing on the cake for the Braves' fearsome defense.
56. Henry Aguilar, Righetti, Sr., OL
Aguilar was another solid piece on Righetti's offensive line, which had a lot of veteran talent last year.
Now Aguilar is a senior that will take on even more leadership.
Christian Mondol, Caleb Thomas and Papa Martinez are gone, so Aguilar and the rest of the dudes up front have to fill that void.
57. Tyler Williams, St. Joseph, Jr., DB-WR
As a Cabrillo sophomore, Williams had 37 total tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups.
He looks bigger, faster and stronger as a junior at St. Joseph. And the Knights could definitely use him at both DB and WR this year.
58. Adrian Arredondo, Santa Maria, TE
Arredondo is a big piece of Santa Maria's core as a senior. Last year he had 18 catches for 192 yards and a score.
He'll play something of a safety valve for QB Dominick Martinez this year. He has the size to play on defense as well at 6-foot, 180 pounds.
59. Robert Lamb, Righetti, Sr., OL
Lamb is a 5-foot-10, 250-pound senior captain that will play center on offense and could be called upon to play DT on the other side of the ball.
Lamb was banged up a lot last year so he's likely motivated to play at a high level in 2019.
60. Ronaldo Flores, Nipomo, Sr., K
Flores is a secret weapon for the Titans. He went 43 for 46 on PATs and hit 4 of 10 field goals with a long of 31.
He'll also handling a lot of the punting duties for Nipomo.