Central Coast Classic: These officials were veterans in every sense of the word

The line judge for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley game was Greg Rodriguez. The referee was Bob Rollins. The head linesman was Ron Jacobs.

The field judge was Aaron Day. The back judge was Rick Sherwood. The umpire was David Andrade.

All seven officials came in with a lot of experience, working on various officiating crews. They had just never officiated together on the SAME crew.

"This is our first time working together," Rollins, a former command sergeant in the Army who retired after serving 27 years and on various theaters in the field of battle, said moments before kickoff in front of a capacity crowd.

"Mike Ostini assigned us to work together for this one." Ostini, a veteran official himself, is the assigner for the Los Padres Officials Association.

Andrade served in the Army and did tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as a civilian contractor. Rodriguez served in the Marine Corps and did a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1973 and '74.

Sherwood served in the Navy as a Second Class E5 Petty Officer during which time, he said, he took part in eight Trident deterrent patrols.

Jacobs served in the Air Force and helped with security for Delta Force for the late former President George H.W. Bush.