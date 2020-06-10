Central Coast Classic: The 2014 night Righetti's Steven Spadarotto caught 22 passes in Atascadero

Steven Spadarotto caught 22 passes in 2014. Well, to be more precise, Spadarotto caught 22 passes on one night in 2014.
Yes, the Righetti wideout paired up with quarterback Conor Regan to form an unstoppable passing attack that night.
It was on Oct. 17, 2014, when Spadarotto lit up the Atascadero secondary, hauling in 22 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Regan finished 25 of 37 for 261 yards in that game.
Defenses consistently double-teamed Spadarotto in that game and throughout the season. Defenders tugged at his jersey and tried to pull him down while the ball was in the air, or even tackled him before he made a catch.
Nothing seemed to work. Spadarotto caught 69 passes for 1,002 yards and eight scores that season.
But it was on that October night that set the Righetti receiver apart. He made those 22 catches while fighting through a serious leg injury.
Spadarotto's perofrmance wasn't enough to lift the Warriors to victory. Righetti lost the game 35-21 as Atascadero running back Marc Martin racked up 269 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Greyhounds.
Though most receivers who make 22 catches in a single game would fit the possession receiver archetype, Spadarotto was more of a game-breaking threat. He was able to make highlight reel catches down the field on a consistent basis while he routinely made plays underneath the defense as well.
Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.
Though the highlight was his 22-catch game, Spadarotto's entire senior season was a thing of beauty.
Spadarotto started with a 10-catch, 167-yard performance against Ventura. He followed that up with a six-catch, 110-yard game in a win against Simi Valley. He also had a touchdown catch in the Warriors' blowout win over Santa Maria in the third game of the season.
In the fourth game, he lit up St. Joseph in a 37-14 win, catching six passes for 124 yards. Against Lompoc, in a 42-22 loss, he had five grabs for 75 yards and a score. He went for 90 against San Luis Obispo the following week. He then went off against Atascadero before catching five balls for 86 yards against Arroyo Grande.
He was hampered by injuries against Paso Robles and made just two catches for nine yards, before closing out the regular season with five catches for 61 yards and a score in a loss to Pioneer Valley.
Spadarotto had a pretty simple explanation when asked how we was able to make 22 catches in a single game.
"Conor just kept looking for me and I kept coming down with the ball," he said in 2014. "It was mostly screens and out routes and stuff, once they started pressing we went for the deep post and I think I had like three or four in a row of those.
"We took what they gave us and it worked out for the best."
"The final score did bother me. I didn't play defense because I had a pulled quad," Spadarotto said of the loss to Atascadero. "It bothered me because I know I could've made a difference on defense and that's what kind of put us in the loss-column, our defense."
Spadarotto enrolled at the University of Missouri after graduating from Righetti in 2015 and walked on to the football team. He eventually made the roster, appearing in four games in 2017. He was named the Scout Team's Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!