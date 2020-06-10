Central Coast Classic: The 2014 night Righetti's Steven Spadarotto caught 22 passes in Atascadero

Spadarotto's perofrmance wasn't enough to lift the Warriors to victory. Righetti lost the game 35-21 as Atascadero running back Marc Martin racked up 269 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Greyhounds.

Though most receivers who make 22 catches in a single game would fit the possession receiver archetype, Spadarotto was more of a game-breaking threat. He was able to make highlight reel catches down the field on a consistent basis while he routinely made plays underneath the defense as well.

Though the highlight was his 22-catch game, Spadarotto's entire senior season was a thing of beauty.

Spadarotto started with a 10-catch, 167-yard performance against Ventura. He followed that up with a six-catch, 110-yard game in a win against Simi Valley. He also had a touchdown catch in the Warriors' blowout win over Santa Maria in the third game of the season.

In the fourth game, he lit up St. Joseph in a 37-14 win, catching six passes for 124 yards. Against Lompoc, in a 42-22 loss, he had five grabs for 75 yards and a score. He went for 90 against San Luis Obispo the following week. He then went off against Atascadero before catching five balls for 86 yards against Arroyo Grande.