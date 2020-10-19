Central Coast Classic: That time St. Joseph almost beat Lompoc in 2014

Lompoc dominated local competition for much of the past decade. In fact, the Lompoc football team nearly went a decade without losing a league game.
Lompoc has also fared pretty well against one of the area's most proud programs: St. Joseph High School. According to records, St. Joseph hasn't defeated Lompoc in football.
There was that night in 2014, though, where the Knights nearly upended Lompoc's reign over the Los Padres League.
The Braves came into that Oct. 23, 2014 game at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt with a 7-0 record. St. Joseph, meanwhile, was sputtering along with a 4-3 mark.
The Knights would give Lompoc their best shot though and the game was ultimately decided by a single play.
According to former sports writer Brad Memberto, who covered that game for the Lompoc Record and Santa Maria Times, Richard Foster received a kickoff at his 6-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter. Foster broke two tackles near the 30-yard line and raced past the Knights for a touchdown that turned out to be the winning score.
Lompoc started the fourth quarter trailing 23-17. Foster's kick return provided the final points of the night in the Braves' 24-23 win.
It looked like Lompoc was going to easily move to 8-0 on the season as the Braves opened the game by taking a 10-0 lead. A short Derrick Portis touchdown run, set up by Austin Hayes' 45-yard burst, gave the Braves a 7-0 advantage.
According to Memberto, the Knights scored the next 13 points in the game to take a 20-10 in the first half. Two field goals were sandwiched around a Jaeckles touchdown.
St. Joseph gave Lompoc just enough time on the clock for Portis to score on a 24-yard screen pass at 1:09, capping a short four-play drive in which Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims scrambled to pass then took off running down the Lompoc sideline for a 47-yard gain.
No one scored in the third quarter until the Knights took the ball at the Lompoc 40 and drove to the Lompoc 3 in nine plays. Cuauhtemoc Martinez hit a 20-yard field goal on the last play of the third to make the score 23-17 St. Joseph. The Knights wouldn't score again.
After Foster's return, St. Joseph had a seven-play drive that ended when Lompoc's Corey Maxwell intercepted a pass at the Lompoc 40 and returned it to the St. Joseph 32. The Knights then had a fourth-and-11 at their own 37 but Jaeckels could only gain 10 yards, turning over the ball on downs to the Braves.
A big key to the victory was the Lompoc defense in the red zone, Memberto wrote. Citing the three St. Joseph drives that stalled at the Lompoc 9, 10 and 3 in which St. Joseph had to settle for field goals.
The Braves were able to then drain the clock and move to 8-0.
"Donny (Cross) and (Paul) Terrones, it was on them," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones told Memberto that night, crediting his two defensive coaches. "They got the stops, so they should get the credit.
"I'm fortunate as the head coach that I don't have to worry about the defensive part of the game, I can focus on special teams and offense."
Lompoc finished 11-1 on the season. St. Joseph went 7-5, winning their next three games before losing to Newbury Park in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Lompoc rushed for 245 yards on 42 carries in that game, with Sims and Hayes topping 100 yards. Jaeckels went 15 of 26 for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also scored the rushing touchdown.
Lompoc's league win streak would largely go unchallenged until it was snapped in 2019 by Santa Barbara High after a major shift in the league landscape, with Lompoc moving to the Channel League as Santa Maria Valley schools moved to the CIF Central Section.
Lompoc won 43 straight league games from 2010 to 2019. The Braves went nearly 3,300 days without losing in league, though St. Joseph was this close to clipping that streak much sooner.
GBB: Player of the Decade Voting Week 1
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 16 Rylee Sager
Former St. Joseph star Aly Beebe is the No. 1 seed.
Beebe, who helped the Knights win back-to-back CIF Southern Section titles during her freshman and sophomore seasons, won a CIF State title her junior season as she developed into one of the most dominant players in the entire state, if not the country.
Beebe signed with Stanford after graduating from St. Joseph in 2012, though never played for the Cardinal and eventually retired after numerous injuries to her knee.
Beebe will square off against Lompoc's Rylee Sager, the No. 16 seed. Sager, a 5-foot-7 guard, played in 107 games in four years at Lompoc, scoring 1,104 points.
The former Brave averaged 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior, leading Lompoc to a 22-7 overall record and 13-1 mark in the Los Padres League.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 15 Ravynn Anielski
Arroyo Grande graduate Ashlyn Herlihy is the No. 2 seed. Herlihy averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande. She was named the Times' All-Area MVP as a junior.
Herlihy went on to play at Santa Clara. She redshirted there in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game.
Herlihy earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years. She's started 61 games the last two seasons.
Herlihy will face No. 15 seed Ravynn Anielski in the first round.
After finishing 19 games under .500 in Anielski's sophomore season, she led the Panthers to a 17-9 record (11-1 in league games) as a junior.
She scored 19.2 points a game that year, adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.2 steals.
Anielski was named the Times' All-Area MVP that year and she earned Ocean League MVP honors.
No. 3 Molly Schlemer vs. No. 14 Syenna Ramirez
Former Righetti standout Molly Schlemer is the No. 3 seed. The 6-foot-5 post averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds a game in her final season with the Warriors. She also blocked 2.5 shots a game.
At Cal Poly, Schlemer started all 32 games for the Mustangs during the 2013-14 season, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, all in under 30 minutes a contest.
Schlemer will face No. 14 seed Syenna Ramirez. She averaged over 17 points a game as a senior at St. Joseph, going from role player to the best player on her team.
Ramirez culminated her St. Joseph career with a 427-point senior season. In addition to scoring 17 points, Ramirez added 2.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game that season.
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 13 Simone Swain
Another former Righetti star, Mariah Cooks, is the No. 4 seed. Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play as a senior.
She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors. Cooks went on to play four seasons at Washington State in the Pac-12.
Cooks will face Simone Swain, the No. 13 seed, in the first round. Swain won a CIF-SS title at Valley Christian.
During that 2013-14 title-winning season, Swain averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game as she led the Lions to a 21-4 record and a 10-0 run through the CVL. She added 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game that year.
No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap vs. No. 12 Hailey King
Tatiana Dunlap, another former St. Joseph standout, is the No. 5 seed. Dunlap, an all-time great defender, scored over 1,300 points in three seasons with the Knights.
During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9. Dunlap played at Cal State San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran.
Santa Ynez grad Hailey King, the No. 12 seed, will face Dunlap in the first round.
King, who suffered a torn ACL and missed nearly all of her junior season before she made it back to the Pirate lineup as a senior in 2010-11, scored 427 points in her final prep season, leading Santa Ynez to the Los Padres League title, the Pirates' most recent league championship in girls hoops. King played at Cal State Fullerton.
No. 6 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 11 Danielle Morgan
Kaitlyn Flowers is the No. 6 seed. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
As a sophomore, she scored 18 points a game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game and 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game as a junior.
Flowers meets former Lompoc High standout Danielle Morgan, the No. 11 seed who's currently at Hancock.
Morgan topped 1,000 career points with the Braves, finishing her prep career with 1,186 points.
Morgan averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior.
No. 7 Erin Jenkins vs. No. 10 Shnyia Tell
Erin Jenkins, the former Cabrillo standout, is the No. 7 seed. Jenkins and Beebe are the only back-to-back All-Area MVPs of this past decade.
Jenkins currently plays at Northwest Nazarene University. Jenkins averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior with the Conqs.
Jenkins meets the No. 10 seed, Shnyia Tell, in the first round. Tell earned one All-Area MVP honor during her time at Pioneer Valley.
At 5-foot-10, Tell averaged 10 rebounds a game for her entire four-year varsity career. She averaged a double-double in both her junior and senior seasons.
Tell averaged 16 points, 13.3 rebounds as a senior with 2.6 steals per game.
No. 8 Danita Estorga vs. No. 9 Heather Madrigal
Danita Estorga, yet another former Righetti great, is the No. 8 seed. Estorga, currently playing at Biola University, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over her final two seasons with the Warriors.
She helped Righetti go 47-10 in the final two years with the program. They went 26-2 in league those two seasons.
Estorga will meet Heather Madrigal, the No. 9 seed, in the first round. Madrigal won four CIF titles in four years in high school, winning either a CIF State championship or a CIF Southern Section crown every year.
Madrigal went 48-0 in league in high school, spending the first three years at St. Joseph before transferring to Arroyo Grande.
Madrigal averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in her one season with the Eagles . At St. Joseph she averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
