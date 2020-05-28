Central Coast Classic: No. 14 is the charm: Santa Maria finally beats Pioneer Valley in football

The win was especially sweet for Santana because, "It came against my old team," he said.

"I played at PV my freshman year. I got moved up to JV near the end of the year. My cousin (Pioneer Valley defensive tackle Tony Escobedo) was in this game."

Escobedo helped lead a defensive surge that kept the Saints to 26 yards in the first half and, save the Martinez touchdown run, checked the Santa Maria attack for most of the second, but it wasn't quite enough.

It wasn't quite enough because the holding foul cancelled the would-be Danny Martinez 26-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Morin.

A 13-yard Martinez to Morin pass on fourth down on the next play was shy of the first down, and the Panthers couldn't come close to scoring after that.

After the Dominick Martinez touchdown run, Andres Vargas kicked the eventual winning extra point for the Saints. Vargas also kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter when a drive stalled at the Panthers 8.

Pioneer Valley led 6-0 at halftime. Danny Martinez connected with Elias Martinez (yep, another Martinez) for a 17-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half to cap an 80-yard scoring drive. The PAT kick missed.