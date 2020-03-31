Central Coast Classic: Lompoc's magical 2010 season ends with CIF championship

The late Brad Memberto, a longtime sports writer for the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record, covered most of Lompoc football's magical turnaround season in 2010.
He loved every minute of it.
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Lompoc graduate Andrew Jones, who won a CIF title at quarterback for the Braves in 2002, took over the varsity program as the Braves transitioned to the Los Padres League in 2010.
Memberto was on hand to see the final play of that remarkable season. And he documented what happened for the Times and Record.
"With two yards to go for a CIF football championship, South Torrance put the ball in the hands of their toughest running back, Eric Capacchione," Memberto wrote on Dec. 10, 2010. "As he made the turn towards the end zone, Lompoc linebacker Joseph Valla reached down deep and pulled the fullback down just short of the goal line.
"So at 9:19 p.m. Friday night at Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium, the game was over."
And the celebration began.
The Braves' 2010 title season was the start of a new era of dominance for the Braves. Jones led Lompoc to nine straight league championships and a near decade-long run of dominance against local competition. Lompoc wouldn't end its CIF title winning ways in 2010 either, with Lompoc capturing another title the following season.
The win over South Torrance has been selected as a Central Coast Classic, a distinguished selection aimed at commemorating a moment that defined a season or even an era.
Valla's tackle clinched the championship for the Braves in a slug fest of a CIF Southern Section Northwest Division final.
Lompoc defeated South 20-14, setting off a celebration the town of Lompoc had long waited for.
“When we were up 10-0 I asked who was going to be the guy who makes the play everybody is going to remember,” Memberto quoted Jones moments after the win. “And everybody will certainly remember that goal-line play he made.
“I knew when Capacchione came in they were going to try and run it because he’s tough to bring down, but Valla has been lights out all year long — he’s an all-league linebacker and he showed it again today.”
Memberto remarked that Lompoc won its title showdown with a gutsy defensive stand after "riding the coattails of a formidable offense and completed an 11-3 season that saw a record-breaking running game and a great mix of senior leadership and youth."
Lompoc's offense was led by Marcell Blow and Jordan Collins. Blow topped 1,500 yards rushing on the season and Collins was over 1,200. Lavon Coleman, as a sophomore, nearly reached 700 yards rushing. Coleman would go on to lead the Brave offense in 2011 and 2012, eventually playing for four seasons at the University of Washington and briefly in the NFL.
“We took them out of their game a bit there and they were kind of bottling up our running game too,” Jones said, according to Memberto. “They were having some fits with out T-formation, so we just stayed in it and tried to milk the clock.”
In that 2010 game, the Braves scored first when quarterback Abie Luna took the ball around the end for a three-yard touchdown run. Memberto, who took meticulous notes even if he was broadcasting the game or doing a hunderd other things, noted that opening drive capped off a 13-play, 90-yard march that took five and a half minutes off the clock.
"Meanwhile the Lompoc defense was shutting down the Spartans' running game," Memberto wrote. "South leading rusher Dylan Redondo was held to just 27 yards on 11 carries in the first half and Capacchione had 38 yards with six rushes."
After a three-and-out possession by the Spartans to end the first quarter, the Braves went on a short drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Jose "Pepe" Morales.
Leading 10-0 at halftime, the Braves held the Spartans to 93 yards of total offense — 73 on the ground, Memberto noted. Meanwhile the Braves had 125 yards rushing the ball in the half.
Lompoc extended the lead to 17-0 when Luna hit Evan Aguilar on a five-yard touchdown pass at 11:14 of the fourth, which capped another long six-minute, 81-yard drive.
Lompoc then had to hold on.
South quarterback Kevin McMahon hit receiver Jesurun Wright for a 47-yard reception. Three plays later, McMahon found Ryan Dobie for a 24-yard touchdown to get the Spartans on the board. On that play, Lompoc was called for a roughing the passer penalty and South was able to kick off from the Lompoc 45.
South recovered an onside kick at the Lompoc 30 and took just five plays to find the end zone again, making the score 17-14.
“They caught a couple breaks there,” Jones told Memberto. “They throw a prayer up on fourth and 10 and they come down with it.”
Lompoc would take its lead to 20-14 on another Morales field goal.
Down 20-14, South took the ball at its 27 with 2:32 remaining and drove to the Lompoc two — setting up Valla’s heroic tackle.
“What can I say about my guys, they made it interesting at the end, but they wanted it more,” Jones said. "From my coaching staff down to the kids, we had guys banged up all year long and our training staff did a great job — it just all came together.
“I’m going to enjoy this and celebrate — I am just speechless.”
