Central Coast Classic: John Iribarren has called games for nearly 60 years

When John Iribbarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron on a Thursday afternoon in late October of last year, he was unsure if his 59th year as an official would be his last or not.
However, "I'm about 80 percent sure this will be my last year," Iribarren said days before he had worked the Paso Robles-Righetti freshman football game that night.
Fatigue was not the reason Iribarren, then 80, was mulling retiring from officiating.
"I still have a lot of energy," Iribarren said.
Iribarren said he got into the business because, "I wanted to stay in sports. I wanted to keep working with the kids. I got my start officiating Sunday fraternity flag football games at Cal Poly," where Iribarren attended.
He is the longest tenured member of the Los Padres Football Officials Associations (LPFOA). Iribarren also served as a teacher, coach and dean of students at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. He retired from the school in 2012 after 50 years of service.
"It was hard to leave teaching and coaching there after doing it for so long," he said.
"I coached (current St. Joseph athletic director) Tom Mott and his brother, Billy, in baseball at Mission Prep," said Iribarren.
Iribarren has officiated football, baseball and basketball games for the past six decades. His body of work has been good enough that he was selected 15 times to work NCAA Division I football bowl games.
To get the honor, "I had to be No. 1 at my position, line judge," said Iribarren. "I had to work hard all year."
John Iribarren, no relation to Willie and Cameron Iribarren who distinguished themselves as football players for Lompoc High School, has been long-time Central Coast official Mike Ostini's mentor.
"John was my mentor when I broke in," said Ostini, himself a 43-year veteran as an official on the Central Coast, where he is the high school football officials assigner.
"Mike and I get to talk about the new officials who are coming up, the young guys who are getting ready (to work varsity games)," said Iribarren.
"It's a hard thing for young guys to make that commitment, but overall we have had a real good year."
The seven-man crew Ostini, who also worked the Paso Robles/Righetti freshman game, put together had 283 years of combined coaching experience.
Iribarren was the line judge that Thursday night. Ostini was the umpire. The referee was Jerry Mrozek. The head linesman was Tom Lake, the side judge was Garold Shaffer, the back judge was Jim Gin and the field judge was Bobby Kennedy.
John Iribarren had a quiet night of officiating that evening. Much of the action was on the other side of the field from where Iribarren was stationed.
His signals were quick and concise, though, and he clearly let inquiring wide receivers know before the ball was snapped that, yes, they were onside.
At game's end, Iribarren held the ball aloft signalling, possibly for his last time in Santa Barbara County, that the game was over.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well. After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost thr…
The score was tied at the 2:34 mark of the second overtime period of this 2017 title game when Santa Ynez freshman Emily Cunningham uncorked a…
Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.
The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success. It was a success because Ryan Delgado gues…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
For the third consecutive time, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was involved in a tight CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship g…
Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had. Walker was all-everything before …
The St. Joseph boys basketball team was riding high in 2016. Then along came No. 4 Playa del Rey St. Bernard and their dynamic senior point gu…
St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion i…
He was an All-Western State conference point guard during his freshman season, and Shane Carney’s Hancock College basketball career was rollin…
To get to the state capital to play for a state championship in 2011, the St. Joseph girls basketball team first had to get past the team that…
Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011
The 2011 St. Joseph girls basketball team had state title aspirations. To get to the state title game, however, the Knights had to get to the …
As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three…
Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005. Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he…
The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974. The Bull…
Hard-throwing Righetti senior right-hander Katie Chenault was the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and she showed all of that when her …
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals
In 2017, a Santa Maria football team qualified for a sectional divisional championship football game for the first time this century. To get t…
Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School. One of the biggest f…
As time was winding down in this 2001 third-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal playoff game at Hanco…
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna …
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!