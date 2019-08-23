Cal Poly coming to SM Country Club
The Tim Walsh Show will broadcast live from the Santa Maria Country Club on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The show, broadcast by 1280 AM ESPN Radio, will feature a live interview with Walsh, Cal Poly's longtime football coach, and will also see the introductions of former St. Joseph High School players Fenton Will, Tim Miller and CJ Cole, who are now members of the Cal Poly football team.
The event is open to the public and fans of the Cal Poly football team are encouraged to attend.
The event will end at 7:30 p.m.
There will be complimentary appetizers and beverages courtesy of local Cal Poly football supporters.
Saints Golf Classic
The seventh annual Saints Golf Classic will take place Sept. 21 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The format is a four-person scramble. Golfers can enter as individuals or as a team. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
The $125 fee per player includes green fees, range balls and cart, a box lunch, and a goodie bag at check-in.
Proceeds will be designated to benefit boys and girls golf teams at Santa Maria High School.
There will be a closest to the pin, a long drive and other on-course contests. Prizes will include a new car for a hole-in-one. Corporate sponsorships are available.
Entry forms, sponsorship donations and payments can be sent to Santa Maria High School GOLF, attn. Jay Cheney, 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
For more information, contact Cheney at 1-805-878-2296 or Brian Wallace at 1-805-294-2953.
Nwaba camp set is here
Former Cal Poly basketball star and current NBA player David Nwaba will be hosting a camp at St. Joseph High School on Saturday.
Nwaba, a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is hosting a camp for seventh-to-12th-grade players at St. Joseph High in Santa Maria. Former Cal Poly point guard Ridge Shipley will also be an instructor at the camp.
The camp costs $100. It begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
Contact Jeremy Jauregui at (805) 801-2343 or via email at jjauregui90@yahoo.com to register.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
Starting Aug. 26, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will be taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org.
Brad Memberto memorial service
A Celebration of Life for the late Santa Maria Times reporter Brad Memberto will be held at the South Valley Community Church, 1054 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Memberto, a well-known local media personality and Lee Central Coast News sports and entertainment reporter from 2006 to 2015, died Sunday, June 9, at the age of 63 due to complications from diabetes.
Memberto was in a long-term care facility in Mesa, Arizona, at the time of his death.
The public is invited to attend.