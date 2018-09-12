What has now become an annual tradition for Cabrillo High football returns this Friday at Huyck Stadium: Salute to Service.
The Conquistadores plan to do their part to honor current and former military personnel as well as area first responders before taking on Buena at 7 p.m. in a non-league battle.
Cabrillo head football coach A.J. Pateras, himself an Army veteran, says he always looks forward to this event.
“I think it represents something that our community and our families live and breathe every single day: Doing for others and being someone who can take the burden of everybody else and go handle business,” Pateras said.
The Conquistadore players plan to enter Huyck Stadium carrying military service flags of all the branches. Pateras says the players take pride in it – and usually has a tough time picking whoever proudly carries the cloth into the venue.
“When we come out with the service flags each kid, especially some of the seniors who may be going into the service, are like ‘I want to carry the Air Force one.’ Or ‘I want to carry the Army.’ It’s a tough choice each week when we do that. But it’s a sense of pride,” Pateras said.
He’s not the only military veteran on the CHS coaching staff. Assistants Marvin Burley (Army), Eric Pacheco (Navy) and Ari Uzo-Okereke (Air Force) are either active duty or retired military.
And Cabrillo football is in the process of having a future Air Force serviceman who will take a sense of pride in the military themed night: Alex Bourne, who says he’s taken interest in joining a Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) college program in the future.
“This is very important to me because my dad was in the Air Force for over 20 years,” Bourne said. “It’s a very special game for me and I would like to honor those people who put their lives on the line day in and day out.”
Bourne is currently debating on becoming an intelligence officer in the Air Force or work in space and missiles – the latter was what his father did.
Bourne’s father is retired now and the family lives in Vandenberg Village, but Bourne says he spends his spare time visiting Vandenberg Air Force Base.
He views this game against the Bulldogs as much more than just a football game where they’re playing for the guy next to them on the CHS sidelines, but also playing for the active or retired personnel who will be filling the Huyck Stadium seats.
“We’re playing for them,” Bourne said. “They’re always giving it their best. This game has a lot more meaning to it. It shows we value their efforts.”