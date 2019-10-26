{{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc's football team made its first trip of the 2019 season to Santa Barbara a successful one.

The Braves, playing their lone game in the city despite having the four Santa Barbara schools on their schedule, raced out to a big lead against San Marcos and cruised to a 48-20 Channel League win over the Royals.

The victory gets the Braves back on track after they suffered their first league loss in nine seasons last week against Santa Barbara. 

Lompoc improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Channel League games with the win. 

Lompoc was up 42-0 in the second half before San Marcos was able to execute offensively against the Lompoc defense late.

The Braves were without two of their top players, running back/linebacker Leondre Coleman and running back/defensive back Oscar Tenorio.

"We we were beat up, but a lot of people this time of year are battling injuries," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said Saturday morning. "With Oscar and Leo being out, Sheldon (Canley) stepped up and had a heck of a game."

Canley, Lompoc's dynamic sophomore running back, scored four touchdowns and rushed for 265 yards. The sophomore now leads Lompoc in rushing, with more than 600 yards, and also rushing touchdowns with 10.

"He's a phenomenal kid and a pleasure to coach," Jones said. "Hopefully we can get Oscar and Leo back on track next week so they can get conditioned and be ready to roll for the playoffs."

Jones wasn't pleased with the play of his team early on, feeling the Braves were "sloppy" in the first quarter.

"The, I'd say, halfway through the first quarter we started to play extremely well," Jones said, adding that he was pleased with the game planning for defensive coordinator Dustin Davis and defensive coach Ricky Aguilar. "Coach Davis and coach 'Ags' had a great defensive plan. They gave different looks to give the quarterback some pressure and it worked out. It was 42-0 at one point and then they started to score on us there.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we were close to double-digit sacks."

Lompoc faces rival Cabrillo Friday night in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium. The Conqs dropped to 0-9 on the season with a 53-9 home loss to league-leader Santa Barbara Friday night at Huyck.

Jones, who has never lost to Cabrillo in 10 games as head coach, knows not to take Cabrillo lightly even though the Conquistadores haven't won a game since 2017. 

"It was good to get back on track this week, but you can throw the records out in the Big Game. It's the rivalry and I think our guys will be ready," Jones said. 

Lompoc's chances of winning its 10th straight league title are likely over. The only way Lompoc can tie Santa Barbara for the Channel League title will be a Dos Pueblos upset next week. Dos Pueblos will enter that game with a 3-6 record. The Chargers are 3-1 in league. 

A Dos Pueblos win next week, with a Lompoc win over Cabrillo, would put three teams at 4-1 in league, forcing a three-way tie for first. Lompoc beat Dos Pueblos 56-0 two weeks ago. Santa Barbara beat Lompoc 27-21 last week at Huyck Stadium, ending Lompoc's 43-game league win streak.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

