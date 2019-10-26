Lompoc's Sheldon Canley (20) fights of tackles as he runs the ball against San Marcos during a game Friday at San Marcos High School. Canley had four rushing touchdowns and 265 yards on the ground in the Braves' 48-20 win.
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley (20) fights of tackles as he runs the ball against San Marcos during a game Friday at San Marcos High School. Canley had four rushing touchdowns and 265 yards on the ground in the Braves' 48-20 win.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
Lompoc's Christian Duarte-Tenorio makes a move around San Marco's Isaac Sotelo during a game Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
Lompoc's Gavin Townes tries makes a move around San Marco's Isaac Sotelo during a game Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
Lompoc's Bradley Waite looks to pass during a game against San Marcos High Friday at San Marcos High School.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
Lompoc's Gavin Townes runs the ball around San Marco's Isaiah Jones during a game Friday October 25, 2019 at San Marcos High School.
Lompoc's football team made its first trip of the 2019 season to Santa Barbara a successful one.
The Braves, playing their lone game in the city despite having the four Santa Barbara schools on their schedule, raced out to a big lead against San Marcos and cruised to a 48-20 Channel League win over the Royals.
The victory gets the Braves back on track after they suffered their first league loss in nine seasons last week against Santa Barbara.
Lompoc improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Channel League games with the win.
The Lompoc Braves rebounded from a tough loss at home against Santa Barbara last week with a convincing win on the road over San Marcos High.
Lompoc was up 42-0 in the second half before San Marcos was able to execute offensively against the Lompoc defense late.
The Braves were without two of their top players, running back/linebacker Leondre Coleman and running back/defensive back Oscar Tenorio.
"We we were beat up, but a lot of people this time of year are battling injuries," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said Saturday morning. "With Oscar and Leo being out, Sheldon (Canley) stepped up and had a heck of a game."
Canley, Lompoc's dynamic sophomore running back, scored four touchdowns and rushed for 265 yards. The sophomore now leads Lompoc in rushing, with more than 600 yards, and also rushing touchdowns with 10.
"He's a phenomenal kid and a pleasure to coach," Jones said. "Hopefully we can get Oscar and Leo back on track next week so they can get conditioned and be ready to roll for the playoffs."
Jones wasn't pleased with the play of his team early on, feeling the Braves were "sloppy" in the first quarter.
"The, I'd say, halfway through the first quarter we started to play extremely well," Jones said, adding that he was pleased with the game planning for defensive coordinator Dustin Davis and defensive coach Ricky Aguilar. "Coach Davis and coach 'Ags' had a great defensive plan. They gave different looks to give the quarterback some pressure and it worked out. It was 42-0 at one point and then they started to score on us there.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"I wouldn't be surprised if we were close to double-digit sacks."
Lompoc faces rival Cabrillo Friday night in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium. The Conqs dropped to 0-9 on the season with a 53-9 home loss to league-leader Santa Barbara Friday night at Huyck.
Jones, who has never lost to Cabrillo in 10 games as head coach, knows not to take Cabrillo lightly even though the Conquistadores haven't won a game since 2017.
"It was good to get back on track this week, but you can throw the records out in the Big Game. It's the rivalry and I think our guys will be ready," Jones said.
Lompoc's chances of winning its 10th straight league title are likely over. The only way Lompoc can tie Santa Barbara for the Channel League title will be a Dos Pueblos upset next week. Dos Pueblos will enter that game with a 3-6 record. The Chargers are 3-1 in league.
A Dos Pueblos win next week, with a Lompoc win over Cabrillo, would put three teams at 4-1 in league, forcing a three-way tie for first. Lompoc beat Dos Pueblos 56-0 two weeks ago. Santa Barbara beat Lompoc 27-21 last week at Huyck Stadium, ending Lompoc's 43-game league win streak.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy