A Celebration of Life for the late Santa Maria Times reporter Brad Memberto will be held at the South Valley Community Church, 1054 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Memberto, a well-known local media personality and Lee Central Coast News sports and entertainment reporter from 2006 to 2015, died Sunday, June 9, at the age of 63 due to complications from diabetes.
Memberto was in a long-term care facility in Mesa, Arizona, at the time of his death.
The public is invited to attend.
It has not quite sank in for me that my good friend, and esteemed former colleague, Brad Memberto, is gone.