It was all handshakes, hugs and kind words Wednesday as football players and coaches from Righetti and St. Joseph met for lunch at Blast 825 Pizza in Orcutt on Wednesday.
There will be a little more tension in the air for 48 minutes of football on Friday night.
The two teams met for the annual lunch ahead of Friday's game, known as the 'Battle for the Shield', that will kickoff at St. Joseph High at 7 p.m. The lunch is organized by Righetti graduate Mark Betts and St. Joseph graduate Dan Cusack, who work together to operate the Splash-N-Dash car washes in town.
The top players for each team attended the luncheon. For St. Joseph, that meant quarterback Hunter Barnhart, safety Devin Guggia, linebackers Michael Madrigal and Josiah Acosta, defensive lineman Jacob Medrano and offensive lineman Ethan Otremba.
Quarterback Logan Mortensen, running back Kidasi Nepa, linebackers Jordan Fields and Joseph Cardenas, receiver Chase Reynoso and lineman Henry Aguilar attended for the Warriors.
Each head coach, Tony Payne for Righetti and Pepe Villasenor for St. Joseph, spoke of the meaning rivalry football games can have for a community. Payne played at Righetti High, but never had a chance to play against St. Joseph as the two teams did not face each other for much of their history.
"This is a great rivalry between two really good schools and two really, really good teams," Payne said.
Villasenor's Knights beat the Warriors 27-21 last season to win the inaugural Mountain League championship in the regular-season finale. The Knights have beaten the Warriors four straight times.
Friday's game is for more than just bragging rights. St. Joseph has already clinched a share of the league title with a 2-0 record. If the Knights beat the Warriors, they'll be 3-0 in league and the outright league champion.
If Righetti wins Friday's game, the Warriors will force a three-way league championship, with Righetti, St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande all going 2-1 in league.
Righetti is 7-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play. The Knights are 6-3 and riding a four-game win streak.
Payne said he was impressed with the number of areas St. Joseph has found success in this season.
"We watched a ton of film and I've never seen a football team that does as many things as you guys do," Payne said of the Knights. "I know it takes a ton of coaching, and a ton of time and preparation and some smart athletes to do that. This is a really, really good football team."
Though it's a big game, Villasenor, St. Joseph's second-year coach, feels his team is prepared.
"We talk about each and very week, we treat it as a championship week," Villasenor said. "So when special games like this come around, our preparation, our focus, our mentality, stays even-keeled. There's hype and distractions that occur, especially around 16- to 18-year-old kids, when it comes to rivalries. So keeping them focused is probably the most important task."
Guggia, playing in his third game against Righetti, knows Friday's game will have a wild atmosphere but won't let that affect his team's play.
"We're excited coming into this great environment and we can't over-hype it," Guggia said. "We have to play the game like we play every game."
Madrigal, one of St. Joseph's emotional leaders on defense, says his team has great respect for Righetti's offense.
"We respect their whole offense and we respect what they do," Madrigal said. "...Any football player knows that it's not about the big plays that will win you the game, it's about the details and the small little things that'll get you a game."
Nepa, a junior, says the Warriors will have a similar approach. They're focused on winning a league title, it just so happens to be in a game against their main rival.
"To be honest, it's just another game," Nepa said. "It's another game that will open a lot of opportunities for us in the postseason. We just have to look at it as another game for us."
Mortensen, who's thrown 19 touchdowns for the Warriors against just three interceptions, didn't play in the game last year after suffering a broken collarbone. Clearly, he's excited to be suiting up in this one.
"I'm super motivated and it really stung not being able to play last year," Mortensen said. "I just want to play and I'm so anxious. I'm not over-thinking it, though. We know what's at stake, but it's just another game."
The game is the regular-season finale for both teams. Next week, they will both play in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs and could theoretically meet in the postseason.