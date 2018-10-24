Since the rivalry returned in 2010, the St. Joseph-Righetti football matchup has consistently been one of the biggest contests on the Central Coast, drawing huge crowds and tons of media attention.
This year, though, it's different.
The Battle for the Shield, which the showdown is now called, returns Friday night as Righetti hosts St. Joseph and, with so much on the line, this game could be the biggest ever between the two.
Whichever team wins will be crowned the outright Mountain League champion. Both squads come into this game 3-0 in league, with the Warriors in the midst of a remarkable turnaround season at 8-1 and the Knights appearing to be a Central Section Division I contender with a 7-2 overall record. The last few years the game was a non-league contest, with St. Joseph in the Los Padres League and Righett in the PAC 5.
After the area's shift to the CIF Central Section which came with revamped leagues through the Central Coast, the Battle for the Shield is now part of the Mountain League.
Of course, there's also the bragging rights and a city championship on the line.
All those topics were discussed Wednesday as Blast 825 Brewery in Old Town Orcutt hosted the annual Battle for the Shield luncheon, which is organized by St. Joseph graduate Pat Cusack and business partner Mark Betts, a Righetti High grad.
The series is tied 4-4 since it returned in eight years ago, but St. Joseph has won three straight games, including last year's 40-14 win at home.
Righetti’s Brandon Giddings will see the field at QB and likely at safety on Friday night vs. St. Joseph. He and the Warriors are trying to end a three-game skid vs. Knights and claim the outright Mountain League title. pic.twitter.com/6CjnhfTQtH— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 24, 2018
Both teams are led by first-year head coaches in Righetti's Tony Payne and St. Joseph's Pepe Villasenor, who both spoke at Wedneday's luncheon, along with each school's athletic director, Tom Mott of St. Joseph and Righetti's Kevin Barbarick.
"I want to credit the Righetti coaching staff and their players," Villasenor said during Wednesday's lunch. "A lot of times people don't know the work, the stress and the struggle that we go through as coaches and players. The constant grind, waking up and lifting weights. There are Monday morning quarterbacks out there, but you're all the ones putting in the work and grinding. I want you all to know that we have the utmost respect for you guys at Righetti."
Payne took time to speak on the state of football in Santa Maria, which appears to be booming with Pioneer Valley in the running for an Ocean League title and the Knights and Warriors playing for the Mountain League championship.
"You hear a lot of about football dying in other parts of California," Payne said. "People are purposefully killing football and that's sad, because we love football in the Santa Maria Valley. Football is very strong here with Pioneer Valley playing for a championship and then obviously this game coming up."
The Warriors went 1-9 just two years ago. They finished 5-6 last year as Payne joined the staff coaching the offensive line. Now they are on the verge of flipping that 2016 record and ending the three-game skid against the Knights.
The Warriors are also coming off their bye, meaning they should be well rested.
There are other storylines in this game. St. Joseph quarterback Chase Artopoeus played in the Battle for the Shield as a sophomore, though he was wearing Righetti's purple then. St. Joseph linebacker Zak Wilson also suited up for the Warriors two years ago and has since become one of the top 'backers in the area with the Knights.
Artopoeus understands the magnitude of this game, but isn't letting the hype surrounding it get his team carried away.
St. Joseph QB Chase Artopoeus on what the Knights need to do at Righetti Friday night in a game that will decide the Mountain League championship. pic.twitter.com/uCZoRCfvAL— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 24, 2018
"Just not make it any bigger than it is," Artopoeus said of his approach to Friday night. "Obviously, it's just like every other game but it's a league championship. We've definitely done our part, we've prepared ourselves pretty well."
The matchup on the field appears to be a clash of styles. Artopoeus leads a complex spread offense for the Knights, while Payne's offense is a bit of throwback with its dynamic rushing attack, led by senior Adan Solis and sophomore Kidasi Nepa.
Righetti senior Brandon Giddings will start at quarterback after Logan Mortensen suffered a broken collarbone against Arroyo Grande two weeks ago. Giddings has plenty of experience, starting last year and much of this season under center. Giddings will also play in Righetti's defensive secondary.
"We set goals at the beginning of the season on how we want to win league and how we want to be the best team in town," Giddings said. "We can accomplish two goals this week if we win this game, we're the best team in town and we win league. So it's a huge game."
The Far Western Tavern in Orcutt is also hosting both programs for team dinners, with St. Joseph's on Tuesday night while the Warriors are scheduled to attend Thursday night.
Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.