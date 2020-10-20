Bailey: Here's why CIF Southern Section football teams don't have a bye week

Last week, I wrote a column with this question as its premise: Why is just about every CIF Southern Section football team playing 10 games in 10 weeks, with no bye week, in the upcoming season?
The CIF Central Section, meanwhile, had opted for a 10-game season with the traditional bye week off by cutting a week from the playoffs. This created a bit of chaos in our neck of the woods as most Southern Section vs. Central Section games had to be rescheduled.
I felt that that the Central Section's plan was the more cautious route, creating a safer road for the student-athletes.
My column also brought up a conversation I had with someone plugged into the area football scene. That person felt the move was made with financial interests in mind, with a full playoff structure intact creating possible extra gate/game revenue.
Thom Simmons, the assistant commissioner for the CIF Southern Section, and I went over the decision-making process to clarify some things via email. Simmons said a number of issues were brought up in determining how to structure the football season amid a pandemic.
The move from three seasons of sport to two seasons and the effort to have full regular seasons when that decision was made, Simmons said, played a role and that "football needed the largest window of time for their season, when you include pre-season practices mandated by CIF Bylaws and the 10-game regular season."
Simmons added that "Allowing for a bye week would only lengthen the already long season an additional week and prevent football players who wish to participate in another sport an additional week before they could do so."
"There was nothing we were not looking at," Simmons said. "As (CIF commissioner) Rob (Wigod) stated continuously leading up to our July 20 announcement, everything is on the table. The problem was/is, we couldn’t just look at one sport (football) and ignore the rest and build a season of sport simply based on one sport.
"That would not have been fair to the 29 other varsity sports we service. We had to look at all options with an equal observation of how one affected another."
Simmons also noted that bye weeks are not a mandatory part of the schedule.
"Bye weeks have not always been part of any football season and/or for every team," Simmons said. "Again, that is a school-by-school decision. The Central Section schools can now, today, during the COVID-shortened school year, play 10 consecutive games.
"There is no requirement to do so."
Simmons also scoffed at the idea that the Southern Section should try to meet the Central Section halfway or form some sort of agreement to be on the same page.
"To put the responsibility on the CIF-SS to somehow change what we feel (and a lot of our schools feel) is in our membership's overall best interest just so that three to 10 of our member schools (I have no idea how many of our schools have non-league games scheduled with CS schools) will be able to match up against those CS schools doesn’t make much sense considering we have over 400 schools playing 11-man football," Simmons wrote.
A point Simmons was adamant about was that money did not factor into the section's decision-making process.
"Money never entered into the decision process on seasons of sport," he said. "The only thing that did was trying to give kids every opportunity to play all sports in a condensed season without cancelling seasons, period… nothing else. I am rather offended of any insinuation otherwise."
I believe Simmons and I don't think money played a factor. I do think the CIF-SS had a dozen things to juggle and did what was in the best interests of all parties involved. Maybe I put too much value in a bye week, but I would've liked to have all teams have a bye week, especially during this new COVID era, but the CIF-SS did make an attempt to have that happen, it just didn't work out.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!