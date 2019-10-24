The St. Joseph defense gangs up to throw Arroyo Grande quarterback Kadin Byrne for a loss during the 2018 meeting between the two teams. Arroyo Grande is set to host St. Joseph Friday night in a critical Mountain League game.
Arroyo Grande running back Caleb Tomasin takes a hand off during the game against St. Joseph last season. Tomasin is back with the Eagles in 2019, though he missed four games with a leg injury before returning last week against Righetti.
The St. Joseph defense gangs up to throw Arroyo Grande quarterback Kadin Byrne for a loss during the 2018 meeting between the two teams. Arroyo Grande is set to host St. Joseph Friday night in a critical Mountain League game.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Arroyo Grande running back Caleb Tomasin takes a hand off during the game against St. Joseph last season. Tomasin is back with the Eagles in 2019, though he missed four games with a leg injury before returning last week against Righetti.
Peter Klein, Contributor
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia (2) runs up the sidelines with Arroyo Grande's Michael Saligan chasing during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria last September.
If the Arroyo Grande football team saves its best for last, concerning the regular season anyway, the Eagles figure to complete an unbeaten — though short, because there are only four league teams — run through the Mountain League.
If St. Joseph topples Arroyo Grande and makes its short trip north a success Friday night, the Knights will get the chance to be the ones to complete a 3-0 run though the Mountain League, which would be their second straight.
The Eagles (6-3, 2-0) and the Knights (5-3, 1-0) will go at it at Arroyo Grande's Doug Hitchen Stadium Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles' bye week is next week, the end of the regular season.
St. Joseph won the inaugural Mountain League championship in 2018 as a first-year member of the CIF Central Section. Most of the Central Coast sports programs moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section, effective last year.
The Knights looked to be headed for a pretty comfortable homecoming win, until an 85 yard interception return gave the Bearcats a hope at 21-1…
"St. Joseph has a big-play offense," veteran Arroyo Grande coach Mike Hartman said of his former team in a phone interview when he was asked if there was any one thing in particular that struck him most about the Knights.
"Darien Langley, Devin Guggia, Hunter Barnhart. Those are three big-play guys," Hartman said.
Langley, who the Knights have used as a running back and a receiver, has broken several big plays this year. Barnhart, who transferred from Paso Robles to St. Joseph in time to play for the 2019 St. Joseph baseball team, has shown he can connect on the deep pass.
Guggia was on the sidelines during St. Joseph's 21-20 Homecoming win over Paso Robles last Friday night but did not suit up. His status for Friday night was not knonw at press time.
The Knights' offense featured running back Brett Burress last week. Burress ran for 116 yards and two scores.
The Eagles figure to counter on offense with an attack that is mainly ground-oriented. Running back Caleb Tomasin averaged nearly 180 yards an outing for Arroyo Grande before an injury put him out of action for four games.
Tomasin played in Arroyo Grande's last game and averages nearly 150 yards rushing a game.
Mason Thompson has been a steady back for the Eagles. He rushes for nearly 70 yards a game.
Ethan Royal has been a reliable quarterback for Arroyo Grande. Though his passing stats don't seem spectacular — 95 yards a game — he has completed passes at some crucial times for his team. Royal completed 14-for-31 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week against Righetti. He also rushed for a touchdown.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
His rushing stats — 48 yards a game — don't look spectacular either, but he has gotten some big yards at big times for the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande's leading receiver is the quarterback's brother, sophomore Travis Royal. Travis Royal averages about 38 yards per game in reception yardage.
Both offenses will have to deal with good linebackers on the opposing defenses. Junior Russell Ferrall is in on more than 10 tackles a game for Arroyo Grande. St. Joseph junior Jayce Gamble helped spark an interior defense that stifled most of what Paso Robles tried between the tackles.
Arroyo Grande's league wins have come by 21-20 and 27-20 counts against Paso Robles and Righetti respectively. In both of its 21-20 losses to league rivals, Paso Robles went for two points instead of choosing the PAT kick and probable overtime. The Bearcats failed both times.
No, Hartman said, it does not surprise him that the Mountain League has been ultra-competitive to this point.
"That was the purpose of having three four-team (area Central Section) leagues; to get the best balance in each league," said Hartman.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy