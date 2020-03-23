Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020

There were two Central Coast football leagues in 2018, area programs' inaugural year in the Central Section. Those were the five-team Mountain League and the six-team Ocean League as Mission Prep played mainly an 8-man schedule.

Like Dodge, Righetti coach Tony Payne likes the new look of the football leagues.

+2 After 39 years of coaching youth football, Don Domingues calls it a career His last coaching appearance ended with a 20-12 win over Arroyo Grande for his Orcutt Sooners in the Central Coast Youth Football League (CCYFL) Senior Division Super Bowl at Atascadero High School last November.

"I'm thrilled," Payne said. "We had a vote between the coaches, and we told the athletic directors what we wanted. I don't know the specifics of the vote the AD's took, but that vote determined this was the direction we were going to go.

"It was decided it was San Luis Obispo and Templeton (the league champs from the smaller leagues) who were going to to go (to the larger Mountain League). Those teams have really good coaches and really good players."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Payne said, "I am just thrilled to not have to worry about scheduling non-league games in October, which was very difficult. Even with the all-league voting, it will be better. Before, with the small leagues, it was a skewed picture."

St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor, too, said that trying to schedule non-league games last year with just a four-team league was a headache for his school.