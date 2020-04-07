You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area coaches say it's too early to tell if pandemic will affect football season
top story

Area coaches say it's too early to tell if pandemic will affect football season

In the midst of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the consensus among several area high school football coaches was pretty much the same when it came to the status of summer workouts and the 2020 football season.

They were hopeful but believed it was far too early to predict what will eventually happen.

“It’s certainly too early to tell,” St. Joseph Coach Pepe Villasenor said in a text.

Central Coast Classic: Pioneer Valley's Kenneth Hoobery had a hit to remember in 2017

“Right now I am just focused that our young men and student body as a whole are taking care of themselves and their families, are getting their schoolwork done in a timely manner and are staying in shape. I think it is important that our community stay healthy in a mental, physical and spiritual manner.”

“It’s way too early to tell,” Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said by phone.

“I’ve always been one to take things month by month. I think trying to predict what will happen two, three months in advance is ridiculous.”

California officials announced earlier in the month that California schools would not re-open for the rest of the academic year. Many schools established an on-line program immediately after their respective schools closed in March.

“I have an online learning program for my students, and I am putting together an online training video for my players,” Pioneer Valley coach John Beck said by phone.

As far as the prospect for summer football workouts, “I think it’s still too early to tell,” said Beck.

“As far as I know, they are still hoping the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) football game will be played. I have heard nothing concerning the 7-on-7 passing league,” which several area teams have typically taken part in during the summers.

The area FCA All-Star game, which pits seniors from Northern Santa Barbara County against those from San Luis Obispo County, traditionally takes place the first Saturday in June.

“I think all the football coaches are hoping we can get back (to having workouts) by at least June,” Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said in a text.

“If we do, we will have all of June (to prepare) for the passing league. May doesn’t look too promising.”

Newsom recently extended a statewide shelter-in-place directive.

Righetti coach Tony Payne said in a text “....Yes we are!,” as to whether or not area coaches were operating on the assumption that summer workouts and the 2020 fall season will take place as scheduled.

“We are staying isolated, healthy and positive,” Payne said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020
Football

Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020

The new-look leagues will debut during the 2020 football season. The Mountain League, which includes mainly of teams from larger schools, will consist of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton. The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.

+4
Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020
Football

Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020

The new-look leagues will debut during the 2020 football season. The Mountain League, which includes mainly of teams from larger schools, will consist of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton. The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News