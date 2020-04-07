Area coaches say it's too early to tell if pandemic will affect football season

In the midst of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the consensus among several area high school football coaches was pretty much the same when it came to the status of summer workouts and the 2020 football season.
They were hopeful but believed it was far too early to predict what will eventually happen.
“It’s certainly too early to tell,” St. Joseph Coach Pepe Villasenor said in a text.
“Right now I am just focused that our young men and student body as a whole are taking care of themselves and their families, are getting their schoolwork done in a timely manner and are staying in shape. I think it is important that our community stay healthy in a mental, physical and spiritual manner.”
“It’s way too early to tell,” Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said by phone.
“I’ve always been one to take things month by month. I think trying to predict what will happen two, three months in advance is ridiculous.”
California officials announced earlier in the month that California schools would not re-open for the rest of the academic year. Many schools established an on-line program immediately after their respective schools closed in March.
“I have an online learning program for my students, and I am putting together an online training video for my players,” Pioneer Valley coach John Beck said by phone.
As far as the prospect for summer football workouts, “I think it’s still too early to tell,” said Beck.
“As far as I know, they are still hoping the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) football game will be played. I have heard nothing concerning the 7-on-7 passing league,” which several area teams have typically taken part in during the summers.
The area FCA All-Star game, which pits seniors from Northern Santa Barbara County against those from San Luis Obispo County, traditionally takes place the first Saturday in June.
“I think all the football coaches are hoping we can get back (to having workouts) by at least June,” Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said in a text.
“If we do, we will have all of June (to prepare) for the passing league. May doesn’t look too promising.”
Newsom recently extended a statewide shelter-in-place directive.
Righetti coach Tony Payne said in a text “....Yes we are!,” as to whether or not area coaches were operating on the assumption that summer workouts and the 2020 fall season will take place as scheduled.
“We are staying isolated, healthy and positive,” Payne said.
