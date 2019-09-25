League realignment is usually good for some teams and bad for others.
For current Channel League football teams, that does appear to be the case.
Who has the biggest gripe with this change? It might just be Lompoc.
Sure, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara won't have much of a chance at winning a league title in this new format, but they also haven't spent the last decade building up their programs like Lompoc has.
Starting next year, the Braves, Chargers and Dons are going from the current Channel League, where Lompoc is the strongest program despite competing against the larger Santa Barbara schools, to a revamped league lineup with the three big Oxnard schools.
Lompoc will travel two hours to play schools twice its size.
After a story was published Tuesday afternoon, social media commenters came out of the woodwork to accuse LHS of complaining about the move.
A summation of the Facebook comments: "Lompoc shouldn't whine and just get better to compete with these big Oxnard schools."
Is that really what's happening though?
In reality, hasn't Lompoc continually proved itself? League title after league title. Two CIF championships in coach Andrew Jones' nine seasons and over 100 wins. They're just fine playing in the Channel League with the bigger Santa Barbara schools and they played in the Division 3 playoffs the last two years.
The Braves have played state powers like Serra, Chaminade and Corona del Mar in the playoffs.
Why should Lompoc again have to prove itself and play teams further south who they are completely unfamiliar with? If anyone has to get better to compete with stronger programs, it's not Lompoc.
Perhaps some of the lowest teams in the Channel and Pacific View leagues should put more effort and resources in to building those programs up to make them more competitive, although the Channel League was pretty balanced last year, instead of making the road even tougher (and more expensive) for schools like Lompoc who have put the work in.
Wouldn't that allow the league to stay intact as is, for rivalries to be built up and avoid the long drives to and from Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Oxnard?
If any of those teams want a blueprint to solidify their programs, just look at Santa Ynez, which finally catches a break in league alignment.
The Pirates, out in Santa Ynez as one of the smallest public high schools in the area, have long played anyone anywhere.
Starting in 2020, they will have a chance to be the Pacific View League heavyweight, joining Ventura High, Channel Islands, Buena, San Marcos and Cabrillo.
The Pirates, under coach Josh McClurg, have certainly earned a break, dating back to their two-year run where they went 15-5 and didn't earn a playoff spot.
"Josh had teams that would've been in the semifinals, without a doubt, and he didn't even get in the playoffs," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said of the Pirates' unlucky streak in recent league alignments.
The Pirates have remained competitive despite obstacles in their way: Isolated in Santa Ynez with a small student body and they don't always have the best athletes. But they made it work and never complained.
What's holding some programs back from building up football teams like Santa Ynez and Lompoc have?
One possibility: Coaches at those schools don't always share their athletes with the football teams.
Josh McClurg at Santa Ynez says multi-sport athletes have been a key to his football program.
"Varsity coaches of all sports do a good job of sharing athletes," McClurg says. "Not a single coach tells their kids not to play another sport. I'm not sure that's happening at the bigger schools down south. I don’t know if it’s happening."
At Lompoc, Andrew Jones says: "What we do better than a lot of other schools is we share our athletes. I almost guarantee you, if some of the basketball players at San Marcos played football they would be three or four wins better."
Instead of breaking apart leagues and having teams realign with unfamiliar schools, give these leagues some more time and maybe that will allow (or force) bottom-tier programs to build up instead of moving out to chase this idea of balance, because, in the end, it's not always fair to the programs that have already built up their programs.