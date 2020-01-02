All-Area MVP: St. Joseph QB Hunter Barnhart lands top honor

Barnhart's biggest quality may be his laid-back attitude, which took some pressure off a team that was struggling when he became eligible.

"The biggest thing, for me, was just having fun," Barnhart said. "It was easy for me to come out here and gel with the team because it was so much fun. I just love playing the sport."

Barnhart certainly does love the sport, but now he must answer this question: Will he ever play it again?

"I haven't decided anything, but definitely baseball is the No. 1 sport so far," Barnhart said. "But I don't know what my future holds."

His coach Pepe Villasenor, the All-Area Coach of the Year, would like to see Barnhart's football career continue, but not at the expense of his future in baseball.

"I would love to see him play at the next level, I would love to see him play both sports at the next level," Villasenor says. "I do think he can compete at the highest level. But, at the end of the day, he has to do what's best for him, his family and his future. I will respect that and help and support him in any way I can."

Villasenor has trained NCAA Division I and NFL athletes, so he has a pretty good idea of the talent it takes to play at that level.

