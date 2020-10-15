A rare feat: Travis Vreeland had three straight 100-plus tackle seasons at Santa Ynez

Travis Vreeland pulled off a rare feat during his Santa Ynez football career.
Vreeland, a three-year starter at linebacker, topped 100 total tackles in three straight seasons, doing so in 29 games from 2015 to 2017.
Vreeland recorded 109 tackles as a sophomore in 2015, then added 115 total tackles the following year before closing out his varsity career with a 106-tackle effort as a senior in 2017.
Let's look at her sophomore and junior seasons with the Panthers. As a sophomore in 2017-18, Anielski scored 10.5 points per game and the Panthers went 3-22 overall and 0-14 in the PAC 8 League. There were some games that season where Anielski scored roughly half her team's points.
For his career, Vreeland compiled 336 total tackles, leading the Santa Ynez defense for much of his tenure. He didn't stop on that side of the ball -- Vreeland turned himself into a valuable offensive target as well.
After just catching one pass in his first varsity season, Vreeland caught 22 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2016.
The following year, as a senior in 2017, Vreeland upped his totals to 25 catches for 484 yards and seven more scores, averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. Not bad for a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker who also was seen more as a blocking tight end.
One of Vreeland's most memorable games as a Pirate came in October of 2017. The unbeaten Pirates played at Lompoc and Vreeland finished the night with 25 total tackles in a 17-7 defeat, one of the toughest league games Lompoc played during its time in the Los Padres League. Vreeland also caught a team-high four passes for 56 yards that night.
During the end of his high school career, Vreeland went on a tackling tear. He had 13 tackles in a bitter 20-14 loss to St. Joseph that knocked the Pirates out of playoff contention. He had 12 stops in a 42-10 LPL win over Pioneer Valley after he had 25 tackles vs. Lompoc. Vreeland also had a 17-tackle game in a 49-12 win over Santa Maria. As a junior in 2016, Vreeland had a 21-tackle game against Pioneer Valley.
He finished his career with 776 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Vreeland did not continue playing football after his prep career came to a close in 2017. Vreeland also played baseball and some basketball during his time with the Pirates. He was named a First Team All-Area linebacker as a junior in 2016 and earned Second Team All-Area honors as a senior.
Vreeland enlisted in the Marine Corps. in 2018.
Araujo scored at the 34-minute mark of the first half as the Galaxy trailed 2-0. A Los Angeles corner kick curved into the box and the ball was headed out by a Portland defender. The ball rolled to Araujo about 20 yards outside the penalty area. Araujo took a soft first touch with his left foot to draw in a defender, then exploded slightly to his right with another touch of the ball, this time with his right foot. Araujo's third touch was a rocket shot of his right foot.
Vreeland's career at Santa Ynez is being highlighted as part of our "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be featured as part of the series can be sent to the author.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!