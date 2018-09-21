Righetti moved to 5-1 on the season Friday night.
The last time the Warriors had that record? The year was 2007.
The Warriors got their fifth win in six chances with a grind-it-out 34-14 win over Dos Pueblos (3-2) Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Righetti started out 5-1 in 2007 under then-head coach Gary Wilson. They ended up 6-4.
Righetti's first-year coach Tony Payne is hoping for a better finish to this 2018 season than the one the Warriors had in 2007.
It took awhile Friday night for the Warriors to get into gear, though they did lead 7-0 after the first quarter and held a 20-7 lead at the break.
Senior running back Adan Solis got the Warriors started with a 9-yard touchdown run with about six minutes left in the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Logan Mortensen, who's shared time with senior Brandon Giddings, punched in a 1-yard run to put Righetti up 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Chargers responded quickly, with an 80-yard touchdown run by Eric Lopez just moments after Mortensen's scoring play.
A deep pass from Mortensen to Jake Steels set up the next Warriors' score, with Brandon Giddings punching in a short touchdown run. Righetti led 20-7 with less than a minute to go in the first half.
The Chargers made it a one-score game with Jayson Miranda's 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Righetti put the game away with two late scoring drives.
Sophomore running back Kidasi Nepa put Righetti ahead 27-14 with an 11-yard touchdown run with six minutes left in the third.
Nepa then ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the night.
Righetti will try to keep its momentum going next week as the Warriors host Paso Robles on Homecoming. That contest marks the first Mountain League game for the Warriors.
The Warriors could easily be 6-0 if it wasn't for the 37-35 loss at Bakersfield Centennial, where the Golden Hawks scored late to capture a stunning win.
Last year, Dos Pueblos shut out Righetti 24-0.
College football
Hancock preps for West L.A.
The state junior college rusher leader plays for Hancock College.
Hancock sophomore Ryheem Skinner averages 187 yards a game, nearly 34 yards more than the second-most prolific California junior college rusher, freshman Deandre Daniels of Southwestern.
Skinner and his teammates will take on West Los Angeles College at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-league game at Hancock.
American Division Pacific League member Hancock is 1-1. National Metro League member West Los Angeles College is 0-3.
While the Bulldogs have the state JC rushing leader, the Oilers do have the Metro League rushing touchdowns leader. He is freshman quarterback Markell White, and he has run into the end zone three times.
The Oilers' defense has taken a pounding. West L.A. has been out-scored by a total of 116-37. The defense did make a good showing in a 16-12 loss to Los Angeles Pierce two weeks ago.
West L.A. gives up slightly more than 200 yards a game on the ground. That doesn't bode well for the Oilers for Saturday. Skinner is not the only capable ball carrier the Bulldogs have, and the Hancock offense rushed for more than 300 yards in both its games this year.
The West L.A. offense goes pretty much as White goes. He is the team's leading rusher and averages 134 of the team's 153 yards passing.
Freshman Devan Shay did get in a lot of playing time in the Oilers' 48-12 loss to Golden West last week, and Shay was effective. He was 7-for-11 passing, with one touchdown toss.
Sophomore Isaac Bausley has been solid again for the Bulldogs this year. He is a reliable No. 2 ball carrier behind Skinner, averaging 53 yards a game.
The Bulldogs' main problem so far this year is that they have lost a lot of fumbles, six.
Two of those lost fumbles cost them the game in a 29-28 loss to Ventura College last week. One came on a fumbled snap in punt formation that resulted in a 35-yard return for a Ventura score. The other came at the Ventura 5-yard line.
West Los Angeles averages 246 yards of total offense and give up about twice as much, 491.
The Hancock offense has been even more lopsided in favor of the run than usual. The Bulldogs average 338 yards on the ground and 114 through the air. Freshman quarterback Thomas Carr has yet to throw a touchdown pass this year. He has thrown two interceptions.
The best part of the Oilers' overall game so far has been the return game. Drevon Macon is the team leader. He has four returns, for an average of 31 yards a try.
Defensive back Curt McDonald and linebacker Angelo Ortiz lead Hancock in tackles. Both have 14 tackles this year.