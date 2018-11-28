Half the Mountain League Most Valuable Player award is headed to one side of the Bradley-Foster intersection in Orcutt and half will lie on the other side of the street.
St. Joseph quarterback Chase Artopoeus and Righetti lineman Caleb Thomas were named the co-MVPs for the inaugural season of Mountain League play when the Central Coast Athletic Association released the teams Wednesday morning.
Artopoeus led the Knights to a 4-0 run through league play to help St. Joseph capture the league championship, including a 27-21 win over Righetti in the regular season finale.
Thomas, who started at both offensive guard and defensive tackle, helped the Warriors finish 3-1 in league play and 10-3 overall as they advanced to the first section championship game in program history.
Artopoeus threw 26 touchdown passes during the season against just one interception. He completed 156 of 251 passes for 2,610 yards. He also rushed for five touchdowns.
Thomas, who was the 2017 PAC 5 League MVP, racked up 14 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss for the Warriors. He made 42 solo tackles and also picked off a pass.
Both Artopoeus and Thomas are seniors.
St. Joseph has three players on the First Team offense, including Darien Langley, the lone sophomore to earn any First Team honors from the Mountain League. Langley is a First Team receiver. Alex Ontiveros, St. Joseph's senior lineman, is on the First Team, along with teammate Trevor Cole, a First Team receiver.
Cole caught 16 touchdown passes this past season, totaling 56 catches for 1,054 yards.
Righetti has two players on the First Team offense, lineman Andrew Martinez and running back Adan Solis. The senior totaled 1,781 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.
The rest of the First Team offense is Arroyo Grande senior linemen Drake Bourbon and Kai Banks, running back James Gilmet, kicker Colton Theaker and fullback Steven Vargas, Paso Robles receiver Kaden Gallant, senior lineman Hector Arteaga, tight end Marshall Weisner and quarterback Hunter Barnhart.
St. Jsoeph has four players on the First Team defense: Senior lineman Markus Frazier, linebacker Zak Wilson, defensive back Justin Maldonado and punter Nathan Halsell. All four are seniors.
Righetti also has four players on the First Team defense: linebackers Anthony Porcho and Jordan Fields, defensive back Jake Steels and Brandon Giddings. Steels intercepted seven passes as a junior this year.
Porcho led the Warriors with 102 total tackles on the season (62 solo) while Fields, a junior, was second on the team with 101 total tackles (61 solo). Porcho registered nine tackles for loss.
The rest of the First Team defense is comprised of Paso Robles senior lineman Corban Payne and senior linebacker Nathan Garcia, Atascadero junior Seth Robosciotti and senior Scott Morgan and Arroyo Grande senior Hunter Collins and junior Elijah Castro.
St. Joseph's Isaac Yanez, Devin Guggia and Billy Collins landed on the All-League Second Team. Righetti's Christian Mondol, a senior, is a Second Team offensive lineman.
Righetti's Jacob Coronado is a Second Team defensive lineman, joined by St. Joseph junior Daniel Galassi. St. Joseph junior linebacker Michael Madrigal is also on the Second Team defense, joined by Righetti defensive back Avery Fondern.
Arroyo Grande's Russell Farrell is the lone sophomore on the Second Team defense.
Righetti sophomore Kidasi Nepa is the lone sophomore to earn honorable mention. St. Joseph senior lineman Jakob Hernandez is also honorable mention.