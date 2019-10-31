Opportunity awaits both the Saints and the Panthers.
But before that opportunity is realized by one team or the other, both squads sat down for a pleasant meal Thursday afternoon.
Yes, the Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley football teams will meet Friday night in one of the biggest games of the year, but that doesn't mean there's not a chance to enjoy the moment. And that's what they did with the lunch at Cool Hand Luke's in Santa Maria.
Pioneer Valley players Mark Martinez, Bruin Chapman, Oskar Ruiz, Tony Escobedo and Alejandro Zepeda attended. The Saints were represented by Dominick Martinez, Abel Santana, Fabian Montano, Mario Hernandez and Jason Sanchez.
Again, the opportunity is historic for these players.
For Santa Maria, the Saints have a prime chance to beat Pioneer Valley for the first time in school history. Santa Maria is 0-13 against the Panthers since the schools started playing each other in 2006.
Santa Maria will enter Friday's game with a 4-5 record. The Panthers are 1-8 on the season. This year's contest is a non-league game.
Martinez, Santa Maria's star quarterback, surely wants to capture the historic win over his school's main rival, but can still look at the bigger picture.
"It's exciting, our fans would be really happy, we'd be happy," Martinez said. "But it also gives us momentum when the playoffs start."
Martinez, a run-first quarterback, leads the Saints with 1,323 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 129 carries. Santa Maria's second-leading rusher, Sammy Herrera has 789 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, but is likely out Friday with an injury.
That may mean more pressure on Martinez, who is intent on making sure the Santa Maria offense isn't one-dimensional.
"We just can't be predictable, yeah we like to run the ball but we have to be run and pass oriented," Martinez said. "We can't be predictable."
Attempting to keep Martinez and the Santa Maria offense in check will be Chapman and Ruiz, two seniors who earned All-League honors a year ago but have played different positions this year. Chapman moved from linebacker to defensive end and Ruiz is now a defensive tackle after playing fullback.
"I think we have to stop number 4 (Martinez) and then number 12 (Herrera)," Chapman said. "We just have to do our jobs and do what we've been taught and it'll be fine."
As badly as Santa Maria wants its first win over Pioneer Valley, the Panthers players want to make sure that doesn't happen on their watch.
"It's very important to us, to our school, to our students," Ruiz said of the school's unbeaten streak against the Saints. "We just have to come out and do what our coaches have been teaching us all year."
Also noteworthy, is that Friday's game could be the final high school contest for many of the players on the field.
"It's hit me a couple times here and there and I think about it," Ruiz said. "I think about my coaches and how they've had their final games. They tell me to live in the moment and play to my full potential and that's what we're going to do."
Santa Maria has come close to beating the Panthers. Two years ago, Pioneer Valley rallied for a 32-28 win over the Saints, scoring the final 13 points after Santa Maria had a nine-point lead in the second half. In 2016, Pioneer Valley held off Santa Maria in a 13-10 win.
Pioneer Valley won 27-14 at Santa Maria High in 2018.