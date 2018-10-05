It came down to 3.6 seconds left to play – and a final heave in the end zone for Cabrillo football on Homecoming night.
The ball not only fell incomplete, but the officiating crew at Huyck Stadium ended the game on a CHS holding call that was declined by the Royals.
San Marcos, pushed all night long by a CHS team that began to gain its footing on offense, escaped with the 26-25 road win over the Conquistadores on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Conqs to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the Channel League. Yet, CHS head coach AJ Pateras saw multiple positives after the game.
“Everything we thought we could get consistency on, we finally did. And the things we thought we could do, we did,” Pateras said.
The second-year head coach also chose not to place blame on the holding call for why the Conqs fell to the Royals, but rather mental breakdowns.
“That hold didn’t lose us this game. It was the screen coverage which was what we harped all week on. It was dropped passes and fumbles while fighting for more,” Pateras said. “But performance wise, the kids played their butts off.”
Before Friday’s contest at Huyck Stadium, San Marcos struggled with winning the close ones, as the Royals entered this Channel League battle against Cabrillo 0-3 in games decided by eight points or fewer. Now they improved to 1-3 there.
And in just three plays, the Royals found the end zone on their opening drive.
It began with Henry Herrera taking a short screen pass but finding open greenery down the left side for the 59-yard reception. Mason Townes made the touchdown saving tackle at the Cabrillo 13-yard line.
Two plays later, Josh Brown saw an opening in the middle of the CHS defense and scored on a 17-yard catch to draw first blood.
However, Townes responded through the ensuing kickoff.
The senior took the kick at the 11-yard line, slithered past the San Marcos kickoff coverage unit, then accelerated down the right side and in front of an excited CHS sidelines for the 89-yard touchdown return, tying the game at 6-6.
“Our guys opened up a hole in the middle – and I just took off,” Townes said.
And he ended up with two more big plays: Two interceptions on the night.
“It was right place at the right time, that was all,” Townes said in describing the two takeaways.
Late in the first quarter, the Royals began to drive down CHS territory by converting two third-and-long scenarios; one on a 15-yarder and the other on a 21-yard reception by Brown.
That series ended with Jack Huffman scoring in a 3-yard touchdown lob from Ben Partee.
Townes, though, returned his first interception deep in CHS territory that stalled another deep Royals drive.
Jackson Anderson took advantage by finding Cody Forbes on a 43-yard bomb to put CHS in the red zone. Cabrillo managed to get to the 1-yard line before things unraveled.
Tyler Williams lost yards on the half back pitch. Then, Anderson endured two sacks on the drive – including one that saw him lose 10 yards and a turnover on downs.
In the next offensive drive, Tristan Wallace swooped up a stripped football that got the Royals to add their second takeaway of the night. But Cabrillo managed to keep SMHS out of the end zone to close the first half.
After the Homecoming festivities concluded, Cabrillo took advantage of its own miscue.
Anderson recovered a bad snap, fired the ball down the field and found a wide open Jordan Green – who proceeded to dash his way in for the 67-yard touchdown. Anderson’s quarterback keeper attempt on the two-point try was stuffed, cutting the San Marcos lead to 13-12.
The Royals responded on the next drive through Dane Sterndahl punching it in from 4 yards out, but the point after attempt was wide and CHS was down 19-12.
Anderson, however, followed with a 24-yard strike to Eddy Little to put CHS in San Marcos territory. Tito Miza then took the handoff on the next play and gashed through the Royals’ defense for the 48-yard score, tying things up at 19-all.
Miza continued to breathe life into CHS – taking a 43-yard scamper to the end zone to once again cut the Royal lead. However, the point after try saw a bobbled snap and low kick – keeping San Marcos ahead of the game 26-25.
Like his head coach, Townes chose to take the high road after the last second loss.
“No one likes to lose. But we look at the positives. We look at the good things in film. It keeps everyone happy. It’s not ideal, but it’s alright,” Townes said.
Cabrillo offensive/defensive lineman Christian Montoya-Garcia and Maya Rodriguez were named the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, at halftime.