Righetti hasn't beaten Arroyo Grande, a longtime league rival on the football field, in nearly a decade.
That's right. Arroyo Grande is unbeaten in its last eight games against the Warriors, dating back to a 25-21 Righetti win on Nov. 13, 2009. In fact, Arroyo Grande has won 11 of the last 14 matchups vs. Righetti since 2004, outscoring the Warriors 457-229 in that span.
All that makes the Warriors' trip to Arroyo Grande's Doug Hitchen Stadium Friday night that much more intriguing. The Righetti-Arroyo Grande game hasn't meant something in a while, but that will change this week as Friday's winner will have a leg up in the Mountain League title chase.
The game is Righetti's toughest league matchup yet and, perhaps, the top team the Warriors have played this season. Righetti is in the midst of a remarkable turnaround season, standing at 7-1 overall and 2-0 in Mountain League play.
Arroyo Grande, meanwhile, has continued its pattern of consistent success under the direction of second-year head coach Mike Hartman. The Eagles are 6-2 and 1-1 in league play.
A win for the Eagles Friday puts both teams at 2-1 in league games while a Righetti win has the Warriors at 3-0 with just their regular-season finale against St. Joseph remaining. (St. Joseph, meanwhile, is 5-2 and 1-0 in league, with games left against Atascadero, Paso Robles and the Righetti game on Oct. 26).
Neither Arroyo Grande or Righetti has had a week off since the season began on Aug. 17, meaning nine games in nine weeks. The Warriors will have their bye next week.
Righetti's first-year coach Tony Payne, though, doesn't see that week-after-week grind as a major dilemma, instead viewing it in a positive light.
"If I could've planned the bye a little sooner, I probably would have," Payne said at practice this week. "However, I would say that we are on a roll and I don't want to mess with that roll."
Arroyo Grande will play Atascadero on Oct. 19, then have its bye in the final week of the regular season before beginning play in the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs. Righetti is in the CIF Central Section's Division II.
"The energy is still there, these guys are aware that all of the goals that we set before the season are 100 percent attainable," Payne said. "I don't know if (the players) understand the significance, but they do realize that their community, their school, their coaches and this whole program, is rolling. They can sense it. The word on the street is that the boys are playing good football these days and they love being a part of it."
The players themselves don't mind carrying some momentum into what is possibly their biggest game of the season.
"We've had a lot coming into this game. We're on a three-game 'steamroll,'" senior lineman and 2017 PAC 5 League MVP Caleb Thomas said. "We have a lot of momentum after DP, Paso and Atascadero. We have a lot of momentum, so if we can come out with this win it just gets us that much closer to that league title we've been playing for."
The Warriors have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 134-48 and have outscored all opponents 345-127 this season.
Caleb Thomas ahead of Friday’s game at Arroyo Grande. The Warriors are 7-1 and 2-0 in Mountain League play. Eagles are 6-2, 1-1. pic.twitter.com/Y7kGnuK3aB— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 11, 2018
Thomas has been playing with a sizable cast on his right arm after breaking his thumb against Bakersfield Centennial. Without the ability to catch the ball, Thomas hasn't been able to play tight end, but Payne said asked to fill in at guard on the offensive line.
"I knew I wanted to help the team out somehow," Thomas said. "I was expecting to play both ways the whole season no matter what. I didn't want to waste any potential I could've had by not playing offense, so I volunteered. I wanted to do anything I could do to help the team."
That selfless attitude flows through the team. Senior Brandon Giddings started the season at quarterback, but has since moved over to defense to play safety while also filling in on offense at a number of play-making positions.
"If I had to pick an MVP of our team right now, obviously (running back) Adan (Solis), is quite a difference-maker, but as far as 'Most Valuable' it still might be Brandon Giddings," Payne said. "We saw that we needed to make a difference in our secondary after the Centennial game (a 37-35 loss) and Brandon was our answer. He now starts at strong safety and does a terrific job back there.
"We also had Logan Mortensen behind Brandon (at quarterback), and it became apparent that Logan opens up the playbook a little more. Brandon is really, really good at what Brandon does, but Logan opens it up a little bit more. And now we're able to use Brandon all over the field. He still plays quarterback, he scores every week and now he starts at safety and plays wing, kick return. He does a little bit of everything and he does it looking like he's having more fun than anyone out here the entire time."
Solis has had a productive senior season, rushing for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns in the team's eight games. He had 233 yards against Atascadero last week.
On Monday, Payne was asked if he and his staff had seen much of Arroyo Grande on film yet.
"We've seen every single game they've played this year," Payne said earnestly. "We've studied all their tape. This is very important to us. We respect the hell out of AG and their program. We have seen what they've done against everyone, especially against Bullard, which runs the same offense that we do. So we were able to see what they lineup in on defense against an offense like ours. That's very valuable."
Adan Solis has over 1,200 rushing yards and 16 TDs on the season. He and Warriors will try to keep it going at AG Friday. pic.twitter.com/fVk3MvgMSC— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 11, 2018
Payne noted Arroyo Grande's size on its offensive line will be a key matchup, along with containing Eagles quarterback Kadin Byrne, who runs for more than 100 yards a game.
Adan Solis in how the offense has developed throughout the season and what it’s like playing with Caleb Thomas, who’s moved from tight end to guard with a broken thumb while playing on DL. pic.twitter.com/nXbQVxbJMa— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 11, 2018
"They have some giant boys on that line and they have a quarterback who is tough as nails and looking for holes and looking to take off," Payne said. "It's going to be a hard-fought game and I think my boys are going to be ready."