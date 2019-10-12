Growing up in their native Bolivia, brothers Andres and Sebastian Taborga had not so much as seen an American football game on television.
This year they are playing the American variety. Andres is a starting offensive guard for Valley Christian Academy. He also plays on the Lions kickoff and kickoff return teams.
Andres is a senior. Sebastian is a freshman teammate of his. Sebastian plays regularly at defensive tackle.
“He started our last game,” said VCA coach Pete Fortier.
Fortier said the polite, well-spoken brothers have worked hard to get a grasp of playing their new sport.
“They’re very coachable,” said Fortier. “Good kids.
“They got here late last year. Andres is a senior. We would really like to have him one more year, but that’s the way it goes.”
“We came here on Dec. 11, 2018,” said Sebastian Taborga. “We came to the United States of America for the opportunity.
“VCA was my dad’s first option for a school for us,” and Andres and Sebastian attended there the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.
“Our father (Juan Carlos Taborga) is a real estate broker,” Sebastian Taborga said. “He took a break in his career (while the family settled into the U.S.A.), but he is settled now.”
Andres Taborga checks in at an unimposing 5 feet 11, 190 pounds, yet he has more than held his own while playing particularly high-contact football positions.
"I played volleyball for my school team in Bolivia," Andres said.
"Having never really played a contact sport before, it did take awhile to adjust to the contact level of American football."
Sebastian Taborga said he has played what the rest of the world knows as football. "I played soccer for my high school team in Bolivia," he said. "Andres played soccer too, but just for fun."
The VCA freshman has done all right as a high school defensive tackle despite his 5-4, 155 size.
"I've adjusted to the contact OK," Sebastian Taborga said. "It was just about adapting to new things."
The brothers gave a lot of credit to VCA's coaches for the progress they have made as first-year American football players.
"The coaches have made us work hard, and they have also worked hard to help us be better," said Andres Taborga.
The brothers said their school friends convinced them to give American football a try. They said they are happy they did.
"I think (American) football is a good option," Sebastian Taborga said. "I like the sport as well as I'd hoped I'd like it."
Andres Taborga, too, said, "I liked the sport as well as I'd hoped."
The Taborgas came to this country from Cochabamba, a city of 630,587 in the center of Bolivia.
Cochabamba has a metropolitan area with a listed population of nearly two million, yet Andres and Sebastian Taborga seem to have settled in just fine with the Central Coast lifestyle.
"We like the lifestyle here," Sebastian said.
The brothers also said they like the temperate Central Coast climate which, they said, is similar to that of their native city which has an elevation of nearly 8,400 feet.
Fortier said another VCA football player who had not played a contact sport before this year is doing just fine for his football team as well.
Jared Moore is a VCA basketball and baseball veteran. "He finally came out for football this year," said Fortier. At press time, Moore was tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with four.
As for Andres Taborga, he has not ruled out playing football beyond the high school level. "I would like to maybe play football in college," he said.