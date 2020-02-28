Earwigs crowned Division 6 champs: Dunn wins another soccer title

The score was tied though halftime, but the Earwigs quickly gained the upperhand.

Kamara struck for his second goal and Rene Pacheco scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead.

Dunn has four games with at least 16 goals this season. They beat Coast Union 19-0 in one game, according to their record on MaxPreps. There's also the 17-0 win over Midland. They also have a 9-1 victory over Cabrillo, a Channel League school, and a 4-1 victory over Lompoc, another Channel school.

According to MaxPreps, the Earwigs are the No. 3 team in the state of California and No. 24 in the nation.

The boarding school in Los Olivos, in conjunction with Right to Dream USA, a non-profit that provides children from impoverished countries with opportunities to come to the United States, has a long tradition of soccer dominance with an international appeal.

Abu Danladi, a native of Ghana, was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Dunn in 2014. He went on to start UCLA and was the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Rodney Michael, from Sierra Leone, graduated from Dunn and stars at UC Santa Barbara. Peter Kargbo, also from Sierra Leone, plays at Boston University after graduating from Dunn in 2017.

