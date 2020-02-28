Earwigs crowned Division 6 champs: Dunn wins another soccer title

POMONA — The Dunn School captured the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship Friday night with a 4-1 win over Pomona Ganesha in the title game.
The game was tied 1-1 at the break with the Earwigs scoring first and the Giants responding with a goal of their own. The Earwigs then erupted for three goals in the second half.
The win gives Dunn a perfect 20-0 record with a CIF Southern Section championship. The campaign mat not yet be done, though. The Earwigs will be selected for the State playoffs, with the brackets being released Sunday.
Dunn, if it elects to play in the SoCal Regional, will likely host a game Tuesday. The Earwigs dominated the Division 6 bracket, outscoring their playoff opponents 22-2.
They started the postseason with a 6-1 home win over El Monte in the first round. They then traveled to Indio and came back to the Santa Ynez Valley with a 5-0 win in hand. They hosted Cerritos Valley Christian in the quarterfinals and won 5-0. The Los Olivos-based Earwigs played at the Brentwood School in the semifinals and won 2-0 before winning Friday night at Ganesha 4-1.
The Giants fall to 23-3-1 on the season with the loss.
Brima Kamara scored Dunn's first goal Friday before Joshua Avina, of Ganesha, answered for the Giants, according to San Gabriel Valley News sports editor Fred Robledo, who said Avina's goal came in the 13th minute.
The score was tied though halftime, but the Earwigs quickly gained the upperhand.
Kamara struck for his second goal and Rene Pacheco scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead.
Dunn has four games with at least 16 goals this season. They beat Coast Union 19-0 in one game, according to their record on MaxPreps. There's also the 17-0 win over Midland. They also have a 9-1 victory over Cabrillo, a Channel League school, and a 4-1 victory over Lompoc, another Channel school.
According to MaxPreps, the Earwigs are the No. 3 team in the state of California and No. 24 in the nation.
The boarding school in Los Olivos, in conjunction with Right to Dream USA, a non-profit that provides children from impoverished countries with opportunities to come to the United States, has a long tradition of soccer dominance with an international appeal.
Abu Danladi, a native of Ghana, was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Dunn in 2014. He went on to start UCLA and was the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Rodney Michael, from Sierra Leone, graduated from Dunn and stars at UC Santa Barbara. Peter Kargbo, also from Sierra Leone, plays at Boston University after graduating from Dunn in 2017.
Dunn also has a long history of success in the lower CIF-SS divisions. The Earwigs made the Division 5 semifinals in 2018, falling to Hesperia.
They won the 2017 Division 6 title with a 3-2 victory over Adelanto. Dunn won the 2015 Division 7 title with a 2-1 win over Laguna Blanca.
Baseball
Santa Maria 12, East Bakersfield 2 (5 Inn.)
Joseph Ybarra had two hits and drove in three runs as the Saints (3-1) cruised to a non-League win at home.
Luis Guerrero hit a bases-clearing double for the Saints in the third. Julien Sepulveda drove in two runs. Carlos Hidalgo had two hits.
Santa Maria starter Adrian Dominguez and reliever Joey Saucedo combined on a four-hitter. Dominguez worked four innings. The East Bakersfield runs were unearned.
St. Joseph 17, Orcutt Academy 4 (6 innings, run rule)
The Knights (2-2) eased to a non-league win over the Spartans. No details were available.
Softball
Templeton 1, St. Joseph 0
In a game that featured a lot of good defense by both teams, the Eagles edged the Knights (1-2) in a non-league game at Templeton.
Shianne Gooley had two hits for the Knights.