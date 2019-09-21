{{featured_button_text}}
091319 GV SM football 12.jpg

Santa Maria's Dominick Martinez passes against Golden Valley last week. On Friday, Martinez rushed for 243 yards and two scores in the Saints' 31-21 win at Visalia's Mt. Whitney. 

 Len Wood Staff

Santa Maria has found itself.

Led by the running of QB Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria scored a second straight win over a Central Valley team Friday night with Martinez's second straight 200-yard rushing game.

The Saints beat Visalia Mt. Whitney 31-21 Friday night in Visalia. They improved to 3-2 on the season while the Pioneers fell to 0-5. Mt. Whitney beat Santa Maria twice last year, including a 77-0 defeat in the playoffs.

But Friday, Martinez rushed for 243 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Junior running back Sammy Herrera had 60 yards on 18 carries with a 94-yard kick return touchdown. 

The Saints enter their bye week on a two-game win streak. They'll be off Friday night before hosting San Luis Obispo (3-1) next week. 

Santa Maria had 317 total yards of rushing and 18 passing yards as a team in the win. 

Martinez had 212 yards rushing in the Saints' win over Bakersfield Golden Valley last week. Herrera also rushed for a touchdown in that one.

St. Joseph falls to Centennial 10-8

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It appeared St. Joseph had a prime opportunity to bounce back from last week's 37-28 loss to Bakersfield Christian last week, but the Knights fell at Bakersfield Centennial on a late 27-yard field goal by Nick Helton.

This was a Centennial team coming off last Friday's 66-6 thrashing to the hands of Righetti. 

But the Golden Hawk defense recovered, limiting the Knights to seven points. 

Logan Adams scored on a quarterback keeper for the Knights' lone touchdown. 

St. Joseph (2-2) hosts Lompoc Friday night in their next game. 

Still work to be done at Nipomo's renovated football stadium after Titans finally get to play on new field
Santa Ynez football stumbles against San Luis Obispo in 36-13 loss
'We've got to stay hungry:' Warriors move to 5-0, but Righetti coach Tony Payne wants more
Prep football: Week Four scores from around the Central Coast

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0