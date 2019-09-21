Santa Maria has found itself.
Led by the running of QB Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria scored a second straight win over a Central Valley team Friday night with Martinez's second straight 200-yard rushing game.
The Saints beat Visalia Mt. Whitney 31-21 Friday night in Visalia. They improved to 3-2 on the season while the Pioneers fell to 0-5. Mt. Whitney beat Santa Maria twice last year, including a 77-0 defeat in the playoffs.
But Friday, Martinez rushed for 243 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Junior running back Sammy Herrera had 60 yards on 18 carries with a 94-yard kick return touchdown.
The Saints enter their bye week on a two-game win streak. They'll be off Friday night before hosting San Luis Obispo (3-1) next week.
Santa Maria had 317 total yards of rushing and 18 passing yards as a team in the win.
Martinez had 212 yards rushing in the Saints' win over Bakersfield Golden Valley last week. Herrera also rushed for a touchdown in that one.
St. Joseph falls to Centennial 10-8
It appeared St. Joseph had a prime opportunity to bounce back from last week's 37-28 loss to Bakersfield Christian last week, but the Knights fell at Bakersfield Centennial on a late 27-yard field goal by Nick Helton.
This was a Centennial team coming off last Friday's 66-6 thrashing to the hands of Righetti.
But the Golden Hawk defense recovered, limiting the Knights to seven points.
Logan Adams scored on a quarterback keeper for the Knights' lone touchdown.
St. Joseph (2-2) hosts Lompoc Friday night in their next game.