Former Cal Poly basketball star and current NBA player David Nwaba will be hosting a camp at St. Joseph High School on Saturday.
Nwaba, a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is hosting a camp for seventh-to-12th-grade players at St. Joseph High in Santa Maria. Former Cal Poly point guard Ridge Shipley will also be an instructor at the camp.
The camp costs $100. It begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
Contact Jeremy Jauregui at (805) 801-2343 or via email at jjauregui90@yahoo.com to register.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
Starting Aug. 26, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will be taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions: A head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament
Registration is now underway for the 41st annual Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament.
The tournament will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2 at the Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School.
Preliminary rounds will be played Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sunday’s finals at the Country Club begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The prize money in the open divisions has increased this year from $25,000 to $30,000. The open divisions include men’s and women’s singles and doubles competition.
In the NTRP divisions, championships will be held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.
This tournament annually features some of the top touring and college players including several local standouts.
Admission is free at all three venues.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.