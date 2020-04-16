Darien Langley, the area's top sprinter, sees junior track season cut short

"I feel like my mechanics have improved from freshman year to junior year," he said. "Just holding my form throughout and getting a good start."

Santa Maria area schools were suspended on March 16 and won't return this academic year.

At the Santa Maria City Meet in late February, Langley said he had his sights set on the CIF State Meet and had hopes of hitting in the 10.6 range in the 100 and 21.5 in the 200.

Now there is no racing for Langley, who's been forced to work out wherever and however he can.

+7 Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals Quarterback Blake Truhitte ran for four scores, threw for another and the defense checked a high-powered South El Monte offense as the Saints won this CIF Southern Section Division 12 semifinal 35-14 at South El Monte High School.

"I have been training every day in my garage," he said.

Langley still does have some highlights from a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, including that 4x100 relay win at Nipomo High on March 11.

"It felt great to be able to do that, but most importantly, it was a better feeling to have known our team won," Langley said of that performance.

Now that the season is over, Langley doesn't have any races to look forward to. Though he says his mindset is to focus on himself and his form when on the track, not his competition.