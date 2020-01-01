Top 10 stories of 2019: Nipomo's run to Division 4 cross country championship comes in at No. 6

Nipomo sophomore runner Illiana Murguia said that it was her cross country team's goal from the first day of training to make some history.
The Titans proceeded to do just that. After breezing to the Ocean League championship, Nipomo won the CIF Central Section Division 4 girls cross country championship at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The team's accomplishment ranks as No. 6 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers top 10 sports stories of 2019.
"From the first day, our goal was to win the league championship and then (the Division 4) championship," said Murguia, who was Nipomo's top runner all year long.
It hasn't taken Pepe Villasenor long to hit his stride coaching on the Central Coast.
Nipomo out-scored second-place Oakhurst Yosemite 60-78 to win the Division 4 title. The Titans didn't get the result they wanted at the Division 4 state meet at Woodward Park the next week. Still, the Titans made some history by winning the sectional Division 4 championship.
The 2019 squad earned the first girls sectional divisional title in school history. The football team and the boys swimming squad each won one when Nipomo was a member of the CIF Southern Section.
Nipomo joined most of the other area sports programs when it moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section in 2018.
The Titans won at the sectional meet the same way they had gotten the job done all year — with solid grouping.
All of Nipomo's five scoring runners finished in the top 25. Murguia finished sixth. Kayla Sanders, the team's No. 2 runner, came in 12th.
The Righetti girls volleyball squad's and the St. Joseph girls tennis team's respective 2019 seasons were marked with a lot of big accomplishments and a lot of heartbreak.
Sisters Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa finished 16th and 17th respectively. Kate Barrett, Nipomo's No. 5 runner, placed 21st.
You have free articles remaining.
Vanessa Pedroza and Kacie Slover rounded out the Nipomo lineup. "The girls did a fantastic job today," Nipomo coach Jeff Long said afterward.
Nipomo did all of its good work without really being at full strength. Slover, a sophomore who qualified for the state cross country meet as an individual the previous season, was injured most of the year.
Her first race of 2019 was at the league meet. Slover is having a solid season for Nipomo's girls basketball team and appears to be at full strength now.
The Midland boys cross country team finished a solid sixth in Division 5 in its first appearance at the state meet. Will Goddard, the Oaks' top runner, cracked the top 10 individually. He finished eighth.
Midland's other scoring runners were Ziggy Goddard, Rabbit and Porter Barnes, and Rodeley Reynolds.
The Hancock College football team followed a three-peat with a repeat.
Righetti senior Naylea Calderon, who helped the Righetti girls to their first-ever county cross country championship, qualified for the state meet as an individual. So did Ocean League girls champion Izzy Wasserman of Orcutt Academy and, in the boys competition, Santa Maria junior Yair Torres.
Wasserman and Calderon were first-year cross country runners.
There is more good news for the Nipomo girls cross country team. None of its 2019 runners are seniors.
Next: No. 5. An area team wrestles its way to a divisional title.