Top 10 stories of 2019: Nipomo's run to Division 4 cross country championship comes in at No. 6

Nipomo sophomore runner Illiana Murguia said that it was her cross country team's goal from the first day of training to make some history.

The Titans proceeded to do just that. After breezing to the Ocean League championship, Nipomo won the CIF Central Section Division 4 girls cross country championship at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The team's accomplishment ranks as No. 6 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers top 10 sports stories of 2019.

"From the first day, our goal was to win the league championship and then (the Division 4) championship," said Murguia, who was Nipomo's top runner all year long.

Nipomo out-scored second-place Oakhurst Yosemite 60-78 to win the Division 4 title. The Titans didn't get the result they wanted at the Division 4 state meet at Woodward Park the next week. Still, the Titans made some history by winning the sectional Division 4 championship.

The 2019 squad earned the first girls sectional divisional title in school history. The football team and the boys swimming squad each won one when Nipomo was a member of the CIF Southern Section.

Nipomo joined most of the other area sports programs when it moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section in 2018.