Senior Spotlight: Running helped Santa Maria's Jedric Callado adjust to life in US

Callado ran cross country for three years and track, as a distance runner, for two at SMHS.

As a child in Manila, Callado wrote in his scholarship application essay, "I wasn't exposed to high speed internet, cellphones, video games or any social media platforms. All I had was the company of my friends." The activity with his friends included running.

He immediately took to running when he came to Fairlawn. "I was on the fourth, fifth and sixth grade track teams at Fairlawn," Callado said.

"It helped me adjust more. Coming here, I didn't even know running was a sport. At recess, in 'Capture the Flag' at PE (teachers) saw me," and encouraged Callado to join the track team.

He did and, "It helped me adjust more. I just gradually got more comfortable with it."

"Joining my fourth grade track and field team made me realize that I wasn't an outsider. That I am very much like all the other kids. The beauty about sport in general is that there's no discrimination," Callado wrote.

Callado had a chance to continue his running career at Humboldt State, but he passed on that.