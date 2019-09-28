Runners in the Santa Maria High School cross country program showed up at 8 a.m. sharp at Waller Park Saturday to set up for the California Central Coast Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer's and 5K event.
All 110 runners in the program were there, Santa Maria boys cross country coach Brian Wallace, who is also the school's athletic director, said.
"We set everything up, and then take everything down at the end," said Wallace. "Our runners also circulate through members of the community (who participate in the event) and ask for donations."
There was no admission fee to the event.
Santa Maria runners ran the 5K course. Those who were injured were course workers.
Alvin Diaz, who runs for the Santa Maria boys frosh/soph team, was one of the injured runners who helped work the course.
"It's a pretty cool event," he said. "It's for a good cause."
Santa Maria freshman Maribel Santos runs for the Saints' frosh/soph girls team. She was also a course worker.
"It was fun," she said.
"It's good to come out and help with the community, get involved," said Santa Maria junior Marisol Santiago. Santiago was one of the runners Saturday. She runs for the Saints' varsity.
Wallace said he saw few 5K runners other than the ones from Santa Maria High School. Everyone else, Wallace said, chose to participate in the 3K walk.
"We've been doing this for four years, and there was one the year before that," said Wallace. "I think it's been at Waller Park every year.
"Every year the number of people (other than Santa Maria High School runners) who choose to do the run has gotten smaller and every year the number of people who choose to do the walk has gotten bigger. That's fine."
The Santa Maria cross country program was one of several event participants earning a shout out from event emcee George Majoue.
Majoue told the crowd that, thus far, the event had raised $44,592, more than halfway to the goal of $85,000.
Fifteen area sponsors for the event were listed. Majoue told the crowd that Merrill Gardens of Santa Maria, with a total of $9,893, was the top fundraising team, and that Gary Gross, with $3,655, was the top fund raising individual.
Yair Torres, the 2018 Ocean League boys individual champion, was the first runner home Saturday. He came in at 15 minutes flat.
"The course was a little different, but pretty much the same as it was last year," said the Santa Maria junior. "They took out one uphill.
"This is my third year doing this. You can get a good workout and it's for a good cause. I just came back from an injury, so it feels good to be running again."
Torres led the Saints to the Ocean League boys championship last year. The Saints took the Los Padres League title in 2017, their last year in the CIF Southern Section, before moving to the Central Section.
The Saints were moved from the Ocean League to the Mountain League, a league of larger schools, for 2019.
Doris Nogales was the first female runner to finish. Nogales, who runs for the Santa Maria varsity came in at 20:28.
Elizabeth Samanos was at the event, along with sons Alex, 9, and Leo, 6, infant daughter Annabelle, and husband Dustin. Elizabeth, Alex, Leo and Dustin walked the 3K course, pushing Annabelle along in her stroller along the way.
"This was our first time here. We'll be back," Elizabeth Samanos said.
"I kind of want to get my children into events like this. We did it because my grandpa passed away from Alzheimer's."
Football
Hancock College 42, West L.A. College 23
CULVER CITY — The Hancock Bulldogs (2-1) churned out a win over the Wildcats (1-3) in a non-league game at West Los Angeles College.
The game was not really as close as the score indicated. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs defense slipped late, allowing a fairly short Austin Amor pass to turn into a 63-yard scoring play and a 53-yard Keeshawn Johnson score on a sweep in the last several minutes.
Before that, the Bulldogs hadn't allowed much to an offense that had showed pretty well going in. West Los Angeles had six first downs Saturday.
Defensive end Richard Goldhammer scored for the Hancock defense. He grabbed an Amor pass and ran 25 yards with it for a score near the end of the third quarter to make it 32-7.
The Bulldogs consistently pounded the Wildcats with their tough running game. DJ Whitmill and Terrance Raynor often picked up the most consistent yardage.
Hancock led 18-7 at halftime and essentially put the game away on a 51-yard scoring drive and the Goldhammer interception return.
Qualik Davis nearly broke the second half kickoff for a score, finally getting tripped up at his own 49. A Matt Garcia-to-Cajon Lakes pass for 40 yards set up Raynor's 1-yard scoring run.
Garcia, a Pioneer Valley grad, alternated with Gavin Grondahl at quarterback for most of the game, but the Bulldogs went exclusively to Garcia the last few Bulldogs series.
Hancock kicker and Pioneer Valley alum Edgar Zacarias missed two PAT kicks in the first half. In the second he made everything he tried, including a 32-yarder for his first collegiate field goal.
The game was often messy. The teams jawed at each other a lot. Sometimes the jawing seemed mutual. Other times, the Wildcats seemed to be the instigators. The teams did not do the customary post-game handshake afterward.
Penalties nullified Whitmill touchdown runs twice in the same offensive series. The Bulldogs ultimately scored on a Desmond Newkirk 1-yard run that made it 42-15.
Though the Bulldogs won handily, they were banged up in the process. Two Hancock linemen went down with injuries.
Whitmill took a jarring hit after a big gain in the second half, but he returned to the game shortly afterward.
Hancock will host Citrus in another non-league game at 2 p.m. next Saturday on the Bulldogs' Youth Football Day. The Owls were 3-0 going into Saturday.