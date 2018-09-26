San Marcos and Dos Pueblos ran off with the wins at Wednesday’s Channel League Mid-Season Cross Country Meet at Dos Pueblos High School.
The teams swapped the top spots with Dos Pueblos winning the varsity boys race and San Marcos finishing second. In the varsity girls race, San Marcos finished first with Dos Pueblos following right behind.
Santa Ynez finished fifth in the boys race and third in the girls.
Cabrillo was fourth in the boys race and fifth in the girls.
Lompoc was sixth in the boys run and fourth in the girls.
Dos Pueblos runner Joseph Pearlman won the boys varsity race in 15 minutes, 49 seconds.
Lompoc and Cabrillo each placed a runner in the top five — Lompoc's Gregory Wuitschick coming in fourth in 16:13 and Cabrillo's Jacob Brown finishing fifth in 16:17.
Cabrillo also had three runners finish in a pack at 14, 15 and 16.
“Our top boys runners finished in a pack with four of them bunched together,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ron Misner.
Shane Silva finished 18th in 17:25, Carson Gann was 19th in 17:28, Jack Stevens came in 20th in 17:42 and Joey Linane was 22nd in 17:43.
Dos Pueblos scored 46 points, followed by San Marcos (55), Santa Barbara (78), Cabrillo (80), Santa Ynez (115) and Lompoc (129).
"Our boys are still very young, they're still learning how to run a cross country race," said Misner. "But I see a lot of progress. After four meets, our boys team is getting better every time out."
San Marcos' Madison Funk won the girls race in 18:53 over the 3-mile course.
The Santa Ynez girls varsity had two of the top three individuals finishers.
“Kiely West was second in 19:23 behind Funk and Hanni Richter was right behind in third at 19:40,” said Misner.
Lompoc High's top finisher was Mallory Branum in 12th place at 20:42.
Cabrillo High's Alyssa Hess finished 13th in 20:59.
And Lompoc's Kendra Hockett was 14th in 21:08.
San Marcos finished with 31 points followed by Dos Pueblos (51), Santa Ynez (78), Lompoc (110), Cabrillo (113) and Santa Barbara (153).
"The girls ran well. They had a good strategy to go out strong, run well together in the middle of the race to move up in the middle of the pack and then finish strong," said Misner. "I'm happy with our overall results. It was a good day for us."
Santa Ynez is back in action Saturday at the Bell-Jeff Invitational in Los Angeles' Griffith Park.
Cabrillo High cross country will head to Woodward Park in Fresno on the weekend of Sept. 5-6 for the Clovis Invitational. Lompoc High will also head up to the San Joaquin Valley for that same weekend in Fresno County for the same invitational.