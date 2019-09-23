{{featured_button_text}}

There was a full house at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt on Monday. 

Nearly 60 high school and junior college students, coaches and administrators filled the dinning room at the pizzeria in Orcutt for the weekly Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. 

Every school that is a member of the Round Table was in attendance. 

Righetti football, which has been a constant at the Round Table, was well represented with four players, one of which took home one of the day's top honors.

Junior running back Kidasi Nepa was named the Male Athlete of the Week after scoring nearly every time he touched the ball in the Warriors' 42-0 win over Soledad last Friday. Hancock College soccer standout Hannah Montalban was voted the Female Athlete of the Week. 

Nepa touched the ball four times as the Warriors beat Soledad last week, improving their record to 5-0. He scored three times.

Nepa finished with 153 yards on four carries, including touchdown runs of 85, 30 and 17 yards. 

"He's a great running back, but he's the undisputed captain of our team," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "He's only a junior. But his leadership capacity is off the charts... I just can't say enough about Kidasi. He came to us his freshman year and his impact on our program and our school is just unbelievable. Everybody needs a Kidasi on their program and that's the truth."

Nepa came to Santa Maria from Santa Cruz County during his freshman year of high school.

This is the first time Nepa, who had a breakout season last year at Righetti, has won the Athlete of the Week award. Nepa felt his offensive line was the key to his success last week.

"One of my guards (Jake MacKinnon), like, literally obliterated one of their kids and that gave me the space to do me," Nepa said. "Kudos to my O-line. One of the biggest things we emphasize with our offense is unselfish football: 'If you do something for someone else, they're going to do something for you.'

092319RoundTable04.jpg

St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi and Vincent Geronimo appear at Monday's Round Table. 

"If I make a block for one of my guys, they'll do the same for me and that's definitely happened."

Nepa and the Warriors take their perfect record to Goleta Friday as the Warriors play at Dos Pueblos (0-4). They then play Lancaster Paraclete before their bye and hosting Arroyo Grande Oct. 18 to start Mountain League play. 

"It's only going to get harder from Dos Pueblos forward," Nepa said. "We've got a couple games that are going to be deciding, and really important games for us. We really want to get better this week and then move on from there."

Montalban, a Lompoc High grad, was stunned when she heard her name announced as the winner of the Female Athlete of the Week award. 

"I was hearing all the other athletes being recognized and I didn't think I had a chance," Montalban said. "I thought it was pretty cool. It was a good experience."

Montalban scored once and assisted on another goal as the Bulldogs went 2-0 last week and wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 3-0-1 record. She's done all that while also handling a full course load in the nursing program.

"It's a lot of studying, a lot of notes and sometimes too many things to work on. I definitely have to balance all that stuff out," Montalban said. She graduated from Lompoc High in 2018, then didn't play soccer at Hancock last year, but was drawn to the program this year.

"It's special and I'm glad I chose to play," Montalban said of being part of the AHC team. "I don't know why I didn't play last year, but most of my teammates are leaving this year so we are hoping to keep building this and to achieve something special this year."

Hancock next plays Friday at 2 p.m. with a home game against Glendale. 

