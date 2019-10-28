Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. and Righetti golfer Claire Alford both had one chance to shine last week.
Both made the most of it.
Canley scored four touchdowns in a 48-20 win over San Marcos last Friday.
Alford, meanwhile, shot a 2-under 71 to defend her Mountain League title with a win at Rancho Maria, the host site to the league finals last Wednesday in her lone outing.
For their efforts, they were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Canley, a sophomore, rushed for 272 yards on 13 carries against the Royals last Friday. Canley is the son of former Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, who played at Hancock College and San Jose State before playing in the NFL in the 1990s.
Canley said he wasn't surprised to earn the honor Monday.
"I was kind of expecting it because of the way my game went the other night," Canley said. "My line did their thing opening up holes for me."
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley speaks after being named Male Athlete of the Week on Monday. He scored four times and rushed for 272 yards in win at San Marcos. @LompocFootball @Canley2220 #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/zDaFdMnODt— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 29, 2019
Canley has a rare combination of power and speed for a sophomore.
"Lots of hard work in the weight room. I'm little but I got strength and speed, thanks to my dad training me my whole life," Canley said. "He taught me everything I need to know and I just have to follow his steps."
Canley follows not only in his father's footsteps, but also his older brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, who both played for the Braves.
"People expect a lot of things for me just because of the name and it's my job to follow in their steps and do my thing out there," Canley said. "I grew up watching (my brothers) on the sidelines and they've done everything they can to help me out."
Lompoc High football player Sheldon Canley Jr. was named the Athlete of the Week on Monday after rushing for four touchdowns and 270 yards in …
Alford was not on hand to receive her award as she was playing in the CIF Central Section Central Area Championships, which she won on Monday.
The Round Table featured a rivalry theme. Lompoc will play Cabrillo in the Big Game, St. Joseph will host Righetti in the Battle for the Shield and Pioneer Valley will host Santa Maria in the Main Street Classic.
Cabrillo
The Conquistadores brought football players Cade McNamee and Alex Smith the Monday's Round Table. McNamee has a receiving touchdown, blocked punt, blocked field goal, a strip sack and an interception return for a touchdown over the last two games.
Cabrillo will host Lompoc in the Big Game on Friday at Huyck Stadium.
"Even though the chips don't fall their way they continue to fight and play hard," said Gary West, Cabrillo's athletic director.
Lompoc
In addition to Canley, Lompoc football was represented by defensive lineman Jalen Powers and kicker Aldo Anguiano.
Lompoc's football team made its first trip of the 2019 season to Santa Barbara a successful one.
"Aldo also is a great soccer player and he plays down in Santa Barbara," said Dick Barrett, former LHS athletic director and Round Table board member. "He hopes to play soccer in college and has a 3.8 GPA."
"Jalen has played both ways for us. He starts on defense but has filled in on offense due to injuries," Barrett said of Powers.
Orcutt Academy
Chad McKenzie spoke for the Spartans, recognizing top golfer Karli Lundberg, who shot a 79 at last week's Ocean League Finals and holds most school records at the school and has a 4.23 GPA.
You have free articles remaining.
McKenzie also gave a shout out to senior volleyball player Mariah Lopez and football players Cameron Carpenter (two fumble recoveries, interception, and two touchdowns) who had a big game last week against Laton. McKenzie also recognized football player Cooper Wood (three touchdowns, 150 yards rushing vs. Laton).
Valley Christian
Football coach and athletic director Pete Fortier spoke for the Lions after their Coast Valley League loss to unbeaten Coast Union. The Lions recognized football players Matt Holihan, Andres Taborga and AJ Davis.
Santa Monica College had nine touchdowns all year going into this one, and the Hancock defense made sure that total stayed at nine Saturday.
"AJ is our center and nose guard and also does long-snapping for us," Fortier said. "Matt Holihan started at fullback and moved to tailback and has done a great job. He had four touchdown runs and about 200 yards against Coast Union."
Santa Maria
Jay Cheney spoke for Santa Maria golfers, noting the play of Ashley Guzman, Vivecca Baray and Kailani Balderama.
"According to my records, Kailani is the first Santa Maria High girl to earn All-League honors in golf," Cheney said of Balderama.
Athletic director Brian Wallace also spoke for Saint football, which beat Morro Bay on Friday for their first Ocean League win. The SMHS football team was represented by Luis Sanchez, Aldos Romero and Joel Evangelista.
"Luis wears No. 44 because he thought he was going to be a fullback this year, but he was moved to defensive line," Wallace said of Sanchez. "He's a guy who does the small things that make a big difference on the team."
Pioneer Valley
Pioneer Valley brought volleyball players Andrea Nunez, Paola Zarate and Rebecca Escobar. The Panthers play at Righetti in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Pioneer Valley football will host Santa Maria Friday at 7 p.m. in what will be a big game for both schools. Pioneer Valley is unbeaten at 12-0 against Santa Maria all-time in varsity football. The Saints, though, at 4-5 may be the favorites against the 1-8 Panthers.
St. Joseph
Emily Wilson spoke for Knights girls tennis, which finished tied for first in the Mountain League with Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. The Knights will host a second-round CIF match next week after earning a first-round bye. Wilson also introduced teammate Shianne Gooley.
Sacramento State entered Alex G. Spanos Stadium ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision top 10, Cal Poly entered this game aiming to s…
Athletic director Tom Mott spoke for SJHS football, including players Hunter Barnhart, Noah Skarda, Brett Burress and Brock Marcois.
"We played at Arroyo Grande and got a hard-fought win that went down to the final play," Mott said.
The Knights will host Righetti Friday in the 'Battle for the Shield.' That game will decide the Mountain League title, with a Righetti win forcing a three-way tie with a St. Joseph win giving the Knights an outright championship.
Righetti
Warrior football coach Tony Payne said he was rooting for the Knights last week against Arroyo Grande as St. Joseph's win kept their door open for Righetti to land a share of the league title.
Payne said the Warriors re-established their rushing attack against Paso Robles last week in a 28-14 win.
Center Robert Lamb set the tone on the offensive line, which helped Kidasi Nepa rush for 190 yards and Christian Roseborough to pick up 167 rushing yards. Payne also brought Gavin Gayfield, a defensive back to Round Table.
"Gavin is super versatile and he's usually one-on-one against the opponent's best receiver," Payne said.
Santa Ynez and Hancock College were not in attendance at the Round Table, which is set to return next Monday.