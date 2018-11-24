FRESNO — Nipomo senior Devin Diaz led the area contingent of four runners at the 32nd annual CIF State Cross Country Championships at Fresno's Woodward Park Saturday.
Diaz finished 36th over the 5K course in 16 minutes, 18 seconds in the Division III boys race.
St. Joseph senior Joseph Domingues Jr., running in the state meet for the second straight year, finished 59th in 16:35.4. Liam Anderson of Larkspur Redwood won the race in 14:55.3.
Bakersfield Ridgeview won the team championship with 83 points.
Diaz's schoolmate, Nipomo freshman Kacie Slover, finished 51st in 19:35 in the Division III girls race.
Morro Bay's Audrey McClish finished 33rd. The Morro Bay team finished 22nd.
Santa Maria senior Yair Torres, the Ocean League champion, finished 100th in the 204-runner field in the Division II boys race. Torres finished in 16:04.3.
Nico Young led Newbury Park to the team championship. Young won the race in 14:59.2. Newbury Park scored 81 points.
Folsom Vista del Lago won the Division III Girls team championship with 125 points. Riley Chamberlain of Loomis Del Oro won the Division III girls race in 17:18.6.
The Paso Robles boys team was the top Central Coast team at the meet. The Bearcats finished 10th in Division I with 297 points. Dana Point Dana Hills won the team championship with 56 points.
San Luis Obispo finished 19th in the Division 1 Boys competition with 463 points.
No area team qualified for the state meet. Santa Maria's boys did win a league championship for the second straight year, this time taking the inaugural Ocean League title.
The Saints won the Los Padres League championship last year. Like most of the area sports programs, Santa Maria moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.