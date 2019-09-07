Iliana Murgia of Nipomo was the top area finisher in the girls varsity division placing second overall during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Yair Torres of Santa Maria High School follows a trio of runners from Bakersfield Highland during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center. Torres went on to place second in the varsity boys division.
Even without 2018 state meet qualifier Kacie Slover, Nipomo's girls cross country team had a spectacularly successful 2019 debut.
The Titans won at the Central Coast Challenge that Santa Maria hosted at the Elks Unocal Event Center Saturday. Nipomo scored 40 points to runner-up Bakersfield Highland's 69 to win the varsity girls team title.
Nipomo coaches said Saturday that Slover is injured and that they hope she will be ready to go in October.
"Even though she isn't running (competitively), Kacie's still part of the team," said Nipomo sophomore Illiana Murguia, the runner-up to Bakersfield Highland junior Haley Ulloa over the mostly flat, sand and dirt three-mile course.
"Kacie does all the activities," with the Nipomo team.
Ulloa and Murguia both ran a personal best. Ulloa won in 18 minutes, 21 seconds. Murguia finished in 19:07.04.
"It was good to start the season with a win," said Ulloa.
Murguia led a 2-6-7-10 finish that vaulted the Titans to the team title. Kayden Sanders finished sixth, Itzel Hinojosa was seventh and Ximena Hinojosa came in 10th.
Nipomo's fifth runner, and final scorer, Kate Barnett, helped the Titans win with a solid 16th-place finish.
"It's very exciting for the team to win today," said Murguia. "It's a good start to the season."
Individual winner Jacob Yagers, another Highland junior, led the Scots to the varsity boys team title.
Yagers won in 15:34.01. Runner-up Yair Torres of Santa Maria finished in 15:50.53.
"I was pretty happy with that," Yagers said of his time.
"I liked the course. It's a good course. There are some parts where the sand is pretty thick, but the course isn't too hard."
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland looks relieved following her race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland eyes the finish of her race during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Jacob Yagers of Bakersfield Highland takes the final corner before finishing first in the boys varsity division at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Boys varsity runner Yair Torres of Santa Maria displays his second place medal earned at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Sonia Wasserman of Orcutt Academy drives to a third place finish in the varsity girls division the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Boys varsity runners begin their race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Iliana Murgia from Nipomo High placed second in the girls varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Boys varsity runners stirred up clouds of dust at the beginning of their race Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Girls varsity runners crest the first hill during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Santa Maria High School hosted the Central Coast Challenge cross country meet on Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
A large number of area schools turned out at the Elks Unocal Event Center Saturday to compete in the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet.
Runners from Santa Ynez High School stretch before the start of their varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
A strong finish by Yair Torres of Santa Maria led to a second place finish at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
This Nipomo runner gets ready to complete his boys varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
