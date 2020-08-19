Ms. Fitness? Former Arroyo Grande standout Karlee Owens is still competitive, now as fitness athlete and trainer

Karlee Owens has long been a dominant athlete. Owens was a three-sport star at Arroyo Grande High School, graduating in 2009.

She was twice named the PAC 7 League MVP in girls soccer while playing for the Eagles. She also won league titles in cross country and set school records on the track in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. She earned All-CIF honors in multiple times in multiple sports.

Owens signed with Arizona State after high school and ran cross country and track with the Sun Devils.

Owens, now 29, has used her athletic background to move into the next phase of her life. She is a fitness athlete, trainer and business owner based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Owens owns and operates Athlete Inner Fitness, working with clients who are intent in following intense workout regiments.

This summer, Owens has been in the running for the Ms. Fitness title, a national competition that is looking for an up-and-coming fitness athlete. The contest ends Thursday at 8 p.m. PDT. The winner will be awarded $20,000 and be featured on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine.

Owens is a bit different from most trainers and athletes as she doesn't follow a single discipline of conditioning.

"My style is eclectic; a combination of different disciplines like CrossFit, bodybuilding and some athletic skills," Owens says, "but all programmed to help people develop functional strength, performance and lean muscle to help them in their daily lives. There's an emphasis on form and safe, yet challenging movements and mental toughness, of course."