Izzy Wasserman and Cresencio Chavez sweep Ocean League cross country MVP awards

Three Mission Prep runners, sophomore Patrick Thomas, freshman Curran Vaccaro and junior Josh Turner, made the First Team. So did Orcutt Academy sophomore Dylan Felix.

Seniors Christopher Downing of Nipomo, Cory Vacarro of Mission Prep and Andres Arroyo of Pioneer Valley, made the All-League Second Team.

Juniors Jayden Buck of Templeton and Jasiel Gutierrez of Nipomo, along with freshmen Cory Campbell of Orcutt Academy and Tyler Wellenkamp of St. Joseph, and St. Joseph sophomore Giacomo Cutri, round out the Second Team. Pioneer Valley sophomore Erick Marceleno earned honorable mention.

Girls golf

St. Joseph won the Ocean League girls golf championship. Morro Bay's Abigail Burrus won at the Ocean League Finals, and she is the Ocean League girls golf MVP.

Macie Taylor and Bella Aldridge from St. Joseph's league championship team are on the All-Ocean League First Team. The First Team also includes Melissa Burns and Karli Lundberg of Orcutt Academy, Margaret Heffernan of Mission Prep and Alexa Burdick of Nipomo.

St. Joseph's Jacqueline Mengel and Lita Mahoney are on the All-League Second Team. So is Kaitlyn Nunez of Nipomo, Kate Heffernan of Mission Prep and Clarissa Novela of Pioneer Valley.