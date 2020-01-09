Izzy Wasserman and Cresencio Chavez sweep Ocean League cross country MVP awards

Santa Maria Valley runners ran to victory in their respective Ocean League cross country finals, and they are the MVPs of their respective Ocean League cross country leagues.
Orcutt Academy junior Izzy Wasserman is the Ocean League girls cross country MVP. Pioneer Valley senior Cresencio Chavez is the Ocean League boys cross country MVP.
Nipomo's girls eventually won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship. Before that, the Titans won easily at the Ocean League Finals. Nipomo's boys won the Ocean League title.
Four runners from that Nipomo girls league championship team, sophomore Illiana Murguia and freshmen Kayden Sanders, Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa, are on the Ocean League First Team. Freshmen Rocio Zamora of Santa Maria and Devin Kendrick of Orcutt Academy, along with Pioneer Valley junior Katie Magni, round out the First Team.
The Second Team consists of freshmen Kate Barnett and Vanessa Pedroza of Nipomo, Santa juniors Amy Perez, Marisol Santiago and Joseline Meza, and Santa Maria senior Doris Nogales.
Pioneer Valley freshman Marisa Carmona and Santa Maria sophomore Yadira Tello earned honorable mention.
Nipomo juniors Austin Boersma, Jake Edwards and Alexander Mahan, along with sophomore Owen Slater, all made the All-Ocean League boys cross country First Team.
Three Mission Prep runners, sophomore Patrick Thomas, freshman Curran Vaccaro and junior Josh Turner, made the First Team. So did Orcutt Academy sophomore Dylan Felix.
Seniors Christopher Downing of Nipomo, Cory Vacarro of Mission Prep and Andres Arroyo of Pioneer Valley, made the All-League Second Team.
Juniors Jayden Buck of Templeton and Jasiel Gutierrez of Nipomo, along with freshmen Cory Campbell of Orcutt Academy and Tyler Wellenkamp of St. Joseph, and St. Joseph sophomore Giacomo Cutri, round out the Second Team. Pioneer Valley sophomore Erick Marceleno earned honorable mention.
Girls golf
St. Joseph won the Ocean League girls golf championship. Morro Bay's Abigail Burrus won at the Ocean League Finals, and she is the Ocean League girls golf MVP.
Macie Taylor and Bella Aldridge from St. Joseph's league championship team are on the All-Ocean League First Team. The First Team also includes Melissa Burns and Karli Lundberg of Orcutt Academy, Margaret Heffernan of Mission Prep and Alexa Burdick of Nipomo.
St. Joseph's Jacqueline Mengel and Lita Mahoney are on the All-League Second Team. So is Kaitlyn Nunez of Nipomo, Kate Heffernan of Mission Prep and Clarissa Novela of Pioneer Valley.
Elli Martinez and Bella Caliboso of Morro Bay, along with Lauren McClung of Orcutt Academy and Kailani Balderama of Santa Maria, round out the Second Team.
Lily Brummitt of Nipomo, Breanna Villalobos of Pioneer Valley, Luna Sahagun of Orcutt Academy, Vivecca Baray of Santa Maria and Emma Cosma of St. Joseph all earned honorable mention.
Girls tennis
Morro Bay junior Sierra Redman repeated as Ocean League girls singles champion, and she is the Ocean League girls tennis singles MVP.
The MVP doubles team is the Templeton senior tandem of Natalie Kissee and Jackie Krupa. Kissee and Krupa won at the league finals.
Orcutt Academy senior Kayla Pablo is the All-League First Team singles player. The Mission Prep senior tandem of Kathryn Abbate and Bella David is the First Team doubles team.
The Second Team singles player is Mission Prep senior Izzi Marshall. The second team doubles team consists of Nipomo seniors Taylor Kaiser and Morgan Mirau.
Templeton senior Bella Backer and Santa Maria senior Jessica Arredondo earned honorable mention.
Boys water polo
Paso Robles won the Ocean League boys water polo championship, and Bearcats senior Tre Eade is the league MVP.
Three of his teammates are on the All-League First Team. They are seniors Zane Warren and Jason Line, and junior Cole Eberhard. Nipomo sophomore Louis Dimodica and senior Eric Ahler, along with Pioneer Valley junior Alex Velasquez and Santa Maria junior Nate Andrade, round out the First Team.
Two players from Paso Robles and two from Nipomo are on the Second Team. The Paso Robles Second Team members are senior Pedro Guerra and sophomore Reily Lowry. The Nipomo Second Team members are senior Lucas Ahler and junior Coleman Brown.
Seniors Drew Kringel of Santa Maria, Justin Jones of St. Joseph and Larry Daniel of Pioneer Valley round out the Second Team.
Juniors Gabe Matsuura of Nipomo and Justin Gutierrez of Santa Maria, along with St. Joseph senior Aden Anderson and Pioneer Valley freshman Adrian Eisner, earned honorable mention.
Girls water polo
San Luis Obispo won the Ocean League girls water polo championship. The league MVP is Tigers sophomore Libby Massman. The Goalie of the Year is Nipomo senior Emely Acosta.
Three Tigers juniors, Camryn Kay, Delaney Jones and Meili Laiho, are on the All-League First Team. The rest of the First Team conissts of Nipomo seniors Meghan Abbott and Monique Camacho, along with Santa Maria seniors Daisee Ortega and Madi Arguijo.
Santa Maria seniors Marissa Velasquez and Mariana Tello, along with junior Diana Gomez, all made the All-League Second Team. Nipomo seniors Claire Wellenkamp and Yenssi Ramos, along with juniors Helen Ringley of San Luis Obispo and Karissa Enriquez of Pioneer Valley, round out the unit.
Girls volleyball
Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Christelle Mouret helped lead Morro Bay to the Ocean League girls volleyball championship. She is the league MVP.
Two of her teammates, sophomore libero Dayton Robinett and junior middle blocker Cinda Coats, are on the First Team. Nipomo junior setter Kaitlyn Vongvone, Pioneer valley junior outside hitter Amaya Yebra and St. Joseph senior libero Sammy Lock round out that unit.
Two players each from Morro Bay, Nipomo, St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy are on the Second Team. The Nipomo representatives are sophomore outside hitter Jasmine Vongvone and junior middle blocker Kat Anderson. Morro Bay's representatives are juniors Jocalyn Daugherty (middle blocker) and Mai Kiyama (setter).
The St. Joseph representatives are outside players Ally Caresio and Olivia Laggren. Their grade levels were not listed . The Orcutt representatives are senior middle blocker Mariah Lopez and junior outside hitter/setter Grace Lamica. Pioneer Valley junior outside hitter Rachel Ramos and Santa Maria outside player Clarissa Solario round out the Second Team.
Nipomo senior right side player Hailey Smith, liberos Kendall Patterson of Orcutt Academy (junior) and Rebecca Escobar of Pioneer Valley (senior), along with Santa Maria junior setter Yasmin Miranda and St. Joseph middle blocker Drew Johnson (no grade level listed) earned honorable mention.