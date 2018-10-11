The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Mid-Season Ocean League Cross Country Meet Thursday did not count toward the league standings.
Santa Maria coach Brian Wallace was extremely happy with the results nonetheless.
The Saints' boys varsity team, with six runners in the top seven, won easily. The Santa Maria girls finished second to Morro Bay. Santa Maria's girls and boys junior varsity teams both won.
Runners competed on the three-mile loop course at the Elks Unocal Events Center. Santa Maria sophomore Yair Torres won the boys varsity race in 15 minutes, 40.74 seconds. Morro Bay sophomore Adrienne Frere won the girls varsity race in 19:15.61.
"The (varsity) girls had never finished out of last place (at this meet) since I've been here," said Wallace, who is Santa Maria's athletic director.
"Our varsity boys dominated. Our JV teams both won. It was a real good day all around."
Santa Maria out-scored second-place Pioneer Valley 18-55 in the boys varsity race. Orcutt Academy was fourth in the six-team field with 94 points.
Morro Bay's girls scored 27 points to Santa Maria's 44. Pioneer Valley was fourth in the six-team field with 91 points. Orcutt Academy and Mission Prep did not have enough runners to score.
All six Ocean League programs, Santa Maria, Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley, Templeton, Orcutt Academy and Mission Prep, were on hand Thursday, so the Saints got a look at all their league rivals before the Nov. 7 league finals.
Th league finals, which will take place at Morro Bay High School, will decide the league championship.
As for which teams will advance to the CIF Central Section competition they all will, if they choose to do so, because of the limited number of Central Section teams compared to the huge number of Southern Section squads.
Most area high school athletic programs switched from the Southern Section to the Central earlier in the year. Santa Maria's boys will compete in Division 2 at the Central Section meet. Santa Maria's girls will race in Division 3.
Torres withstood teammate Jedric Callado's challenge to win in 15 minutes, 40.74 seconds to runner-up Callado's 15:42.91.
Early leader Sergio Jaracuaro of Pioneer Valley finished third. He was the lone runner in the top seven who was not from Santa Maria.
"This was my favorite course to run," said Torres. "I like the hills." There were three hills on the course, all of which had rather moderate inclines.
Frere won going away in 19:56.1. Runner-up Ashley Hurdle of Templeton finished in 20:04.10.
"This was my first varsity win," said Frere. "It's a good momentum builder.
"I like courses with hills if the flats balance them out. I really liked this course."
Santa Maria's John Barajas (fourth place) and Efrain Gutierrez (fifth) rounded out the boys varsity top five.
Luz Genaro of Santa Maria finished third in the girls varsity race. Orcutt Academy's Mackenzie Webb (fourth place) and Mailani McKelvy of Morro Bay (fifth) also cracked the top five.
Santa Maria's JV girls won with 15 points to runner-up Pioneer Valley's 50, and the Santa Maria JV boys won with 26 points to second-place Pioneer Valley's 33.
The Saints' Marisol Santiago won the junior varsity girls race in 21:27.12. Noel Santiago of Santa Maria won the junior varsity boys race. His time was unavailable.