Santa Maria's Yair Torres, center, battles eventual winner Jackson Ballantine, of Santa Barbara, left, and San Marcos' Jacob Snodgrass, right, in the boys varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Righetti's Haylea Calderon leads Orcutt Academy's Sonia Wasserman on the was to a second place finish in the girls varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Haylea Calderon shakes hands with Casey Brooks, right, after she and Righetti's girls varsity team won the team championship at the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Boys start the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
That would be the John Seeman Invitational in Fresno. “A lot of fast teams will be there,” said Santa Maria boys coach Brian Wallace.
“Really, this was just a workout for us to prepare for that meet. This was the last long workout for us this season. The rest are going to be shorter and faster,” before the Saints compete at the Mountain League Finals next week.
Behind DiSorba and Calderon, Sonia Wasserman of Orcutt Academy (third place), Mallory Barnum of Lompoc and Meena Baker of Cate rounded out the girls individual top five.
Will Snyder and Jacob Snodgrass of San Marcos finished third and fourth respectively in the boys varsity race. Will and Ziggy Goddard led Midland to a third place team finish. Will Goddard finished fifth. Ziggy Goddard finished sixth.
Depth helped the Righetti girls and Santa Maria boys to team titles. All five scoring runners on both teams were among the 20 medalists in both races.
Marait Moreno Gutierrez was Righetti’s second runner. She finished ninth. Lindsey Lucas (11th), Palacios (15th) and Peyton Carrera (19th) rounded out the Righetti scoring.
Three Santa Maria boys finished in the top 10. Behind Torres, Luis Diaz came in seventh. Jedric Callado finished eighth. Chris Cervantes came in 12th. Efrain Gutierrez finished 14th.
Santa Maria won two of the three lower division team titles. The Saints’ frosh soph boys won with a perfect 15 points. The Saints’ Yarid Zaragoza won the race in 17:13.10.
Santa Maria won the junior varsity girls team championship with 20 points. Itandehui Olea led the Saints with a second-place finish.
