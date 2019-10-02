The Arroyo Grande girls and San Luis Obispo boys ran to team victories, and Arroyo Grande freshman Taylor Jones and Paso Robles senior Damian Gavilan ran to individual ones at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Mid-Season Meet Wednesday.
Mountain League and Ocean League girls and boys teams ran a three-mile dirt course, with a mixture of flat and moderate hills portions, at the Elks Unocal Events Center. Runners competed in mild, breezy conditions.
Jones led Arroyo Grande to the girls title. The Eagles scored 50 points to runner-up San Luis Obispo’s 55. The San Luis Obispo boys scored 45 points to second-place Arroyo Grande’s 55.
Central Coast Athletic Association teams ran at the league's Mid-Season Meet Wednesday at the Elks Unocal Events Center in Orcutt.
Jones took charge early in the girls race and won in 17 minutes, 51.42 seconds. Teammate Jenna LeMay was the runner-up in 18:20.93.
Gavilan passed Santa Maria junior Yair Torres down the stretch after Torres built a huge lead in the first two miles. Gavilan won in 15:32.43. Torres finished second in 15:36.09. Matthew Scurria, with a fifth-place finish, led San Luis Obispo to the team win.
Jones has run in four races this year and won two of them. She is ranked 15th nationally at 4K and 3K in the USATF 14-U girls division.
“I liked this course,” said Jones. “It has some good uphills. It was a true cross country course.
“I would say this kind of course is better than one that is mostly flat. Courses that are mostly flat are not true cross country courses.”
Some teams that did not win Wednesday came away encouraged nonetheless.
Central Coast Athletic Association teams ran at the league's Mid-Season Meet Wednesday at the Elks Unocal Events Center in Orcutt.
Despite being without its top runner, injured sophomore Kacie Slover who qualified for the state meet last year, the Nipomo girls were tops among Ocean League girls teams. The Titans finished fourth overall with 107 points, easily the best score among Ocean League squads.
The Titans won the small schools title at the Fresno Eagles Invitational last Friday. Wednesday, “We were surprised we ran this well,” said Nipomo sophomore Iliana Murguia.
“This will give us motivation going forward.”
Murguia led the Titans with a seventh-place finish.
Nipomo coach Jeff Long said the Titans hope Slover can race competitively again in two weeks.
Nipomo High XC Coach Jeff Long speaks after his Titans run at the CCAA Challenge at the Elks Unocal Center. Check back for full story and race results. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/XiX1Gt6ztj— SMTSportsDesk (@SMTSportsDesk) October 3, 2019
“She’s made good progress of late,” said Long. “She’s just not ready to run competitively yet.”
Santa Maria’s girls, sixth overall, were second among Ocean League teams. “We’re happy about that,” said Santa Maria freshman Rocio Zamora. Zamora led the Saints with a 26th-place finish.
As the golfers struggled with fast greens, St. Joseph edged Orcutt Academy 268-273 in an Ocean League dual held at Santa Maria Country Club on Wednesday. Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg, who shot a 41 on this very course on Monday, earned medalist honors along with teammate Melissa Burns as they each shot 49.
The Santa Maria boys won the Ocean League championship last year, the Saints’ first in the CIF Central Section. Santa Maria was moved up to the Mountain League for this season.
The Saints finished a solid third overall Wednesday, behind league rivals San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande.
“I’ll take third,” said Santa Maria boys coach Brian Wallace, who is also the school’s athletic director.
You have free articles remaining.
“Like most of the teams at this point, we’ve had a hard two weeks of training. I wouldn’t be surprised to see four or five teams from this area medal at (The CIF Central Section Championships) and see two or three make it to the state meet.”
Aces galore on the mound. Power hitters in the lineups. Shutdown relievers out of the bullpen. The National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers is a perfect fit for Hollywood. There are stars all over the field.
San Luis Obispo’s Grace Rubio and Shaylee Grimm finished third and fourth respectively in the girls race. Madeline Coff of Paso Robles rounded out the top five.
Orcutt Academy’s Sonia Wasserman and Righetti’s Naylea Calderon both cracked the top 10, placing ninth and 10th respectively.
The Righetti girls finished fifth in the 12-team field. Orcutt Academy finished eighth, Pioneer Valley was 10th and St. Joseph finished 12th.
Makayla Gonzalez led Pioneer Valley. She finished 32nd. Alexis Medina led St. Joseph with a 43rd-place finish.
Arroyo Grande’s Jonathan Munoz finished third in the boys race. Luis Diaz bolstered Santa Maria with a fourth-place finish.
Nipomo finished seventh in the boys field of 13. Orcutt Academy was eighth, St. Joseph finished ninth, Righetti was 11th and Pioneer Valley finished 13th.
Some area team leaders included Austin Boerama for Nipomo (22nd), Giacomo Curti for St. Joseph (27th), Fabricio De La Cruz for Righetti (39th), Dylan Felix for Orcutt (41st) and Orlando Marin for Pioneer Valley (59th).
As the golfers struggled with fast greens, St. Joseph edged Orcutt Academy 268-273 in an Ocean League dual held at Santa Maria Country Club on Wednesday.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg, who shot a 41 on this very course on Monday, earned medalist honors along with teammate Melissa Burns as they each shot 49.
The Knights won despite not having a single golfer break into the 40s. Mackenzie Taylor and Sophia Cordova each shot 53 and Lita Mahoney, Bella Aldridge and Macie Taylor each shot 54.
Lauren McClung shot 66 for the Spartans, Luna Sahagun shot 50 and Grace Howard carded a 59.
"I think a lot of (the high scoring) was putting," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "There's a big Growers-Producers Tournament and they had been treating the greens, cutting and rolling them and they're playing faster than lightning now. Nobody had a great day."
The Knights have a big dual coming up Monday against Nipomo. The Knights host the Titans at the Santa Maria Country Club and will play the Titans at Monarch Dunes next Thursday.
"We’re getting practice a little extra extra, chipping and putting," Fosdick said in preparation for the Nipomo match.
Nipomo shot a 272 in their win over Mission Prep at Monarch Dunes on Monday. Kaitlyn Nunez, one of the Ocean League's top golfers, led the Titans with a 45. Nipomo is 7-0 in Ocean League play heading into Thursday's match against Mission Prep.