The Dos Pueblos Chargers led the charge around Cabrillo High School’s cross country course Wednesday afternoon, sweeping the four races at the Channel League Mid-Season Meet.
The Chargers won both the girls and boys varsity races and the girls and boys junior varsity races on the 3-mile course that wound around Cabrillo High School, into the streets of Vandenberg Village and then came back to the school again.
“We don’t get days like this when every squad — boys, girls, varsity, JV — wins,” said Dos Pueblos boys and girls head coach Nash Jimenez. “It was just a beautiful day.”
“Our course is a little different,” said Cabrillo high boys coach Mike Harnden. “It starts on blacktop, and includes our dirt track, a concrete section out on the streets, a section of grass around our football practice field and ends on the track. Only Santa Ynez and Lompoc have raced here before. It was the first time for the Santa Barbara Schools and their coaches all came up to me and said they liked it.”
The course is mostly flat with a gently dip down to the grass section and a gently rise up to the track.
To help the runners navigate, bright orange arrows were painted on the ground and student helpers lined the course to point the way for the runners.
Lompoc High finished second in the girls varsity race, followed by San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and host Cabrillo.
San Marcos finished second in the boys varsity race followed by Santa Barbara, Cabrillo, Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
The Mid-Season Meet got off to a late start because the San Marcos High bus broke down on the way to Vandenberg Village.
Varsity Girls
In the girls’ varsity race, Dos Pueblos freshman Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons bolted into the lead at the opening gun and kept pulling away from the pack, winning in 19:09.10 for her first varsity race victory.
That was more than 35 seconds ahead of Lompoc High’s Mallory Branum, who ran to second place.
“The course started out pretty flat and I wanted to settle into a good pace,” said Wolfe-Lyons. “I picked it up in the last mile and when I got onto the track, I did a fast sprint to the finish line.”
San Marcos’ Shaina King finished third, followed by Lompoc’s Kendra Hockett and the Dos Pueblos trip of Estella Ye, Madeline Choi and Gabriela Kenly.
Santa Ynez High’s Kiely West finished eighth.
Alyssa Hess, who finished 11th, was Cabrillo’s highest placing runner.
“The team winning — that was really fun. I really wanted to win for the team today. It was a lot of fun, a fun course that was not super hilly,” said Wolfe-Lyons. “Everybody is motivating everybody else and I just see our team getting better and better.”
“Phoebe winning the girls race — that was the best,” said Dos Pueblos varsity boys runner Joseph Pearlman who followed Wolfe-Lyons’ victory with a win of his own.
Varsity Boys
The boys’ varsity race came down to the wire with Dos Pueblos’ Pearlman sprinting across the finish line 2.69 seconds ahead of Santa Barbara’s Jackson Ballantine.
“The Santa Barbara kid was really good, he really pushed me,” said Pearlman. “It was the first time we ran this course. It was a little confusing and the grass section was full of uneven terrain but overall, it was a pretty fast course, a pretty good course.”
San Marcos’ Jacob Snodgrass finished third, just over 30 seconds behind Pearlman.
DP’s Peter Spier was fourth followed by two more San Marcos and two more Dos Pueblos runners.
“Our other guys — they were great,” said Pearlman. “Peter’s finish was huge. He’s just coming back from an illness. And Dylan (Richardson), our fifth guy, was key. If our top four can beat their top four, it all comes down to our fifth guy and Dylan came through with some important points today.”
Cabrillo’s Kaden Jones was ninth, Lompoc’s Jesse Gonzalez 10th and Cabrillo’s Jacob Brown 11th.
Joey Linane, in 25th place, was the Santa Ynez Pirates’ highest finisher.
Junior Varsity
Juliana Vela led a 1-2-3-4 Dos Pueblos finish to lead the JV Chargers to the meet win.
DP’s Samsara Chahine, London Wahlberg and Sarah Dent, were second, third and fourth, respectively.
Cabrillo’s Violeta Canal, in 11th, was the Conqs’ top runner.
Lompoc and Santa Ynez did not field JV girls teams.
“We just didn’t have enough girls healthy to run a JV team today,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ron Misner. “Injuries also forced me to move a couple JV runners up to our varsity team today.”
And San Marcos’ Luis Aguirre broke the Dos Pueblos run of first place finishers with a win in the JV boys’ race.
Alex Rogers, from Cabrillo, finished second.
DP’s Tyler Jamieson was third, just ahead of Cabrillo’s Eddie Trejo.
Dos Pueblos claimed the next three spots to earn enough points for the team victory.