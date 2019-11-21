Nipomo's Illiana Murguia finishes seventh at CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet in October. On Thursday, Murguia finished sixth to help power the Titans to the CIF Central Section division 4 title in Fresno.
Santa Maria's Yair Torres leads San Marcos' Will Snyder, left, in the boys varsity race at River Park in Lompoc, finishing second during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on Oct. 30. On Thursday, Torres finished fifth in the CIF Central Section Division 2 race, advancing to the State meet.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Nipomo's Illiana Murguia races at CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center last month.
Len Wood, Staff
Righetti's Naylea Calderon finishes second in the girls varsity race at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
The St. Joseph football team has gotten used to being counted out.
"They did a fantastic job today."
The sectional championship is the first girls cross country one in Nipomo school history and the third overall. The football team and the boys swimming squad have each earned one.
Both won when the school was still in the CIF Southern Section. Nipomo joined most of the other Central Coast sports programs in a move to the Central Section in 2018.
At press time, two Santa Maria Valley runners had qualified as individuals for the CIF State Meet which will take place Nov. 30 at Woodward Park.
Santa Maria senior Yair Torres got in with a fifth-place finish, in 16:08.10 in the Division 2 boys race. Bakersfield Highland senior Jacob Yagers won the race in 15:48.91.
Righetti senior Naylea Calderon qualified with a seventh-place finish in 20:12.19 in the Division 3 Girls race. Fresno Sunnyside senior Jessica Valles won in 18:52.77.
Nipomo's girls got the job done with typically good grouping. Kayden Sanders, the second Titans runner, finished 12th. Sisters Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa finished 16th and 17th, respectively. Kate Barnett, Nipomo's fifth and final scoring runner, finished 21st.
Vanessa Pedroza and Kacie Slover will round out the Nipomo squad at the state meet. Pedroza finished 38th Thursday. Slover, a state meet qualifier as an individual last year who is coming off an injury this year, finished in the top half, in 47th.
Fresno Central took the Division 3 boys title with 35 points. Nipomo was fourth with 198, six points away from a spot at the state meet.
Central senior Abel-Rudisha Teffra won the Division 3 boys race in 15:41.40. Jake Edwards led Nipomo. He finished 22nd.
St. Joseph's Alexa Medina finished 47th as an individual in the Division 3 Girls race. Itandehui Olea led the Santa Maria girls. She finished 51st.
CIF-SS cross country
Midland's boys cross country team has qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Finals after winning its heat at the preliminaries with a perfect score of 15 points last week.
The Oaks will compete at the finals Saturday and go after a first-ever berth at the CIF State Meet.
Women's soccer
Saddleback 3, Hancock 0
The No. 15 Gauchos (12-5-4) blanked the No. 18 Bulldogs (8-9-6) in the play-in round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCAA) regional at The Great Soccer Fields in Irvine.
Hancock goalkeeper Brooke Stewart made five saves. Maliyah Medley racked up a goal and an assist for the Mission Viejo-based Gauchos. Paige Vitolo and Alyssa Stapinski both tallied once.
The playoff berth was the first for a Hancock College women's soccer squad.
Women's basketball
Hancock 71, Los Angeles Southwest 49 (Wednesday)
The Bulldogs (3-3) evened their record with a second straight non-conference win on the road.
Jayci Bayne, with a game high 22 points, and 10 rebounds, led Hancock with a double-double. Alijah Paquet scored 18 points for Hancock, and reserve Aryana Gonzalez had 12. Milan McCoy notched eight assists.
Mercedes Ofoegbu hauled down a game high 18 rebounds for L.A. Southwest. She also scored 20 points. Karessa Fields had a team high 21 points for the Cougars.
The girls varsity race starts with eventual winner Taylor Jones of Arroyo Grande, front left, in the lead with Nipomo's Illiana Murguia and Righetti's Lindsey Lucas during the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Photos: Check out the scenes from Wednesday's CCAA girls cross country race
Central Coast Athletic Association teams ran at the league's Mid-Season Meet Wednesday at the Elks Unocal Events Center in Orcutt.
Len Wood, Staff
The girls varsity race starts with eventual winner Taylor Jones of Arroyo Grande, front left, in the lead with Nipomo's Illiana Murguia and Righetti's Lindsey Lucas during the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
Righetti's Naylea Calderon runs for the finish at the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
Santa Maria's Rocio Zamora finishes the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
Nipomo runners compete in the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
Arroyo Grande's Jenna LeNay finishes second at the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood, Staff
CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Len Wood Staff
The boys start the CCAA Mid-Season Cross Country Meet on Wednesday at the Elks Rodeo Unocal Events Center.
Iliana Murgia of Nipomo was the top area finisher in the girls varsity division placing second overall during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Yair Torres of Santa Maria High School follows a trio of runners from Bakersfield Highland during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center. Torres went on to place second in the varsity boys division.
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland looks relieved following her race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland eyes the finish of her race during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Jacob Yagers of Bakersfield Highland takes the final corner before finishing first in the boys varsity division at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Boys varsity runner Yair Torres of Santa Maria displays his second place medal earned at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Sonia Wasserman of Orcutt Academy drives to a third place finish in the varsity girls division the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
The girls varsity race began with runners from a number of local schools setting the pace as part of the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Photos: Nipomo girls wins at Santa Maria High's Central Coast Cross Country Challenge
Boys varsity runners begin their race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Iliana Murgia of Nipomo was the top area finisher in the girls varsity division placing second overall during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Yair Torres of Santa Maria High School follows a trio of runners from Bakersfield Highland during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center. Torres went on to place second in the varsity boys division.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland looks relieved following her race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Iliana Murgia from Nipomo High placed second in the girls varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Girls varsity winner Haley Ulloa of Bakersfield Highland eyes the finish of her race during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Boys varsity runners stirred up clouds of dust at the beginning of their race Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Girls varsity runners crest the first hill during the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Santa Maria High School hosted the Central Coast Challenge cross country meet on Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
A large number of area schools turned out at the Elks Unocal Event Center Saturday to compete in the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Runners from Santa Ynez High School stretch before the start of their varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Jacob Yagers of Bakersfield Highland takes the final corner before finishing first in the boys varsity division at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
A strong finish by Yair Torres of Santa Maria led to a second place finish at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Austin Boersma of Nipomo gets ready to complete his boys varsity race at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Boys varsity runner Yair Torres of Santa Maria displays his second place medal earned at the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Sonia Wasserman of Orcutt Academy drives to a third place finish in the varsity girls division the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
The girls varsity race began with runners from a number of local schools setting the pace as part of the Santa Maria High School Central Coast Challenge cross country meet Saturday at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
