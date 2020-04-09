Central Coast Classic: The Cassidys adopt Leza and Hosanna in a touching act of kindness

Cassidy said then that Leza’s parents both died because of poor health. He said in a 2015 interview that Hosanna’s father died in the Eritrea-Ethiopia border war.

“Hosanna’s mother is still alive, but the poverty rate in Ethiopia is very high,” and the Cassidys decided to adopt Hosanna, David said.

Hosanna Cassidy led the Eagles varsity in scoring as a freshman.

“I’ve played soccer for a long time,” Hosanna Cassidy said in a 2015 interview. “I played youth soccer in Ethiopia. It’s a lot different over there, a lot more aggressive. People don’t take dives over there.”

+3 Thriving on the Central Coast Leza Cassidy, then a 13-year-old orphan, was living in her native Ethiopia during the first part of 2011.

David Cassidy chuckled.

“When he first started playing here, Hosanna drew yellow cards for running kids over in AYSO soccer. There was a misunderstanding.”

Hosanna laughed and retorted, “Hey! I was just playing good, aggressive soccer.”

Leza Cassidy, who was an Arroyo Grande junior in 2014, said then she was a volleyball player when she came to the United States but, “When I went to Judkins Middle School (in Arroyo Grande), kids who would see me run said I should go out for running.”