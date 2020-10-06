380 miles in 3 months: Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones completes run she started to honor student-athletes

Claudia Terrones says she has reached her goal, but her journey is not yet over.

Terrones, the Lompoc High athletic director and former St. Joseph High and Hancock College basketball standout, has met the objective she set three months ago. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring and fall sports seasons, Terrones decided she would run one mile for every returning athlete at her high school that was affected by the cancellations.

Terrones ran on weekdays and weekends. She ran in mornings and nights. After about three months, she reached her goal, running a mile for every student, or about 380 miles in all.

"Honestly, in the beginning, it was difficult," Terrones said Tuesday, adding that waking up early each morning and running multiple miles had started to take its toll on her, but instead of wilting, Terrones ratcheted up her drive.

"I made it through the first month and I wasn't happy with my average," Terrones said, noting she averaged about four or five miles of running per day through the first month of the challenge.

"Toward the end, I was was doubling up the mileage. I wanted more of a challenge," Terrones said. "I went up to eight or nine miles a day over the last month. I would run five miles in the morning and three at night. I saw the light at the end of the tunnel. This was very challenging, physically, emotionally, mentally.

"There were days where my feet hurt and I just kept going. I took a few days off, but I was really pushing at the end."

Terrones went from averaging 20 miles a week to 40 miles a week.