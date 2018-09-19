The cross country teams at Santa Maria High School had a good Wednesday in Cambria.
The Saints traveled to Coast Union High School to take on the Broncos in a set of non-league duals.
Every single Santa Maria runner finished ahead of every Coast Union runner. Santa Maria's boys varsity team scored 15 points, the lowest possible total in cross country scoring. The Santa Maria girls varsity team won by the same score.
The Saints dominated on the flat 3-mile course located on the Coast Union campus. Both of Santa Maria's junior varsity teams also won Wednesday, Saints boys coach and athletic director Brian Wallace said.
Sophomore Yair Torres won the varsity boys race in 14 minutes, 53 seconds, just ahead of teammate Jedric Callado, who clocked a time of 14:55. John Barajas finished third in 15:01, followed closely by Efrain Gutierrez and Luis Diaz.
"The boys were fast, those are five-minute miles," Wallace said. "The girls did just as good."
Luz Genaro won the girls varsity race in 18:35, followed by Dores Nogales in second place, Griselda Gomez in third, Jovita Armenta in fourth and Marisol Santiago in fifth place.
"This is our first real race of the year," Wallace said. "We’ve done a couple of other ones, but this is the first letting-the-kids-run-wild race. They definitely did well today.
"We've been coming here for five years. In the first year we came, they beat us pretty bad and ever since we've been beating them a little better. This is the first year all of our varsity runners finished ahead of theirs. The boys have been good."
Wallace said he's no longer coaching both the boys and girls teams at SMHS. Stephen Youngblood has taken over the girls team.
"I used to be both, but we had 75 boys and 52 girls on the teams this year. I had to get someone to help out."
The Saints will next represent their school in a different manner, helping out at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Waller Park. That event is scheduled for Sept. 29.
"We’re going to do the walk and help the participants run or walk the 5K. We'll even help set up the race and some of our kids will race it," Wallace said.
The Saints don't have a ton of team races this season, Wallace added, as the program shifts out of the CIF Southern Section and Los Padres League into the CIF Central Section and Ocean League.
"We train a lot and race and a little," Wallace added.
Girls golf
Knights win Ocean League tourney
St. Joseph earned a victory at the Ocean League Mini-Tournament Wednesday at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The Knights scored 271, beating Morro Bay and Nipomo, who each shot 281. Orcutt Academy finished fourth with a score of 286, followed by Pioneer Valley's 300 and Santa Maria's 320.
Morro Bay's Abbi Burus landed medalist honors with her score of 49.
Mackenzie Taylor led the Knights with a score of 51, followed by Samantha Plemmons' 53, Lita Mahoney (55), Sophia Cordova (55) and Jacquelyn Mengel (57).
Aaliyah Peinedo led Nipomo with a 51 and Brooke Panzardi shot a 52 for the Titans.
Karli Lundberg and Melissa Burns led Orcutt Academy with matching scores of 51. Ashley Gutierrez led Pioneer Valley with a 57.
Santa Maria's Marlen Reyes led the Saints with a 62.